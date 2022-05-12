The 5 things you should know this May 12

FIFA will investigate the “possible breach” of the Ecuadorian national team Byron Castillo. A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane after a pilot emergency. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

one

The mistakes of Vicky White and Casey White

A large amount of cash. A getaway car. A huge world in which to hide. Jailer Vicky White and inmate Casey White had a head start when they fled Alabama, security experts say. Unforced errors brought them to an end.

two

What we know about Marcelo Pecci

Marcelo Pecci, assassinated in Colombia on Tuesday, was a nationally and internationally recognized figure for his work in the fight against drug trafficking. From “exceptional prosecutor” to “irreproachable servant”, praise has multiplied for this Paraguayan Public Ministry official who “started from the bottom”, according to the attorney general, and was now carrying out high-profile cases. This is what we know about him.

Pecci case: Colombia and Paraguay request international collaboration 4:12

3

Putin’s current dilemma was JFK’s worst fear

Reflecting on the Cuban missile crisis, President John F. Kennedy (JFK) once warned that nuclear powers “must avoid confrontations that lead an adversary to choose between humiliating withdrawal or nuclear war.” Analysis.

4

US inflation slowed

US inflation took a breather last month for the first time since August 2021. Prices continued to rise, but at a slower pace than in previous months.

How much does inflation affect your shopping basket in the US? 2:47

5

More vaccinated die, but reinforcements are crucial

Since covid-19 vaccines became widely available, there has been a large difference in deaths between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. But recent coronavirus deaths are much more spread out as highly transmissible variants take hold, vaccine protection wanes and booster shots stall.

————–

at coffee time

Balenciaga sells destroyed sneakers for $1,850

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has unveiled a new campaign to promote a series of exorbitantly priced smashed sneakers, and people online have a lot to say.

Bill Gates has covid-19

Bill Gates, an outspoken advocate for Covid-19 vaccines, said on Twitter that he is “experiencing mild symptoms.”

They could have found a fragment of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs

A tiny fragment of the asteroid that hit Earth 66 million years ago may have been found encased in amber, a discovery NASA described as “mind-boggling”.

Meet 23 of the best sandwiches in the world

Touring the sandwiches of the world is, in a way, like traveling the world. To help you choose the sandwich to plan your next trip around, here are 23 of the best sandwiches in the world.

Barbie presents its first doll with hearing aids

The Barbie brand, the American doll maker for 63 years, will launch a new set of figures in June as part of its ongoing efforts for diversity and inclusion.

The number of the day

108,000

Nearly 108,000 people died from overdoses in 2021 in the United States, and about two-thirds of those deaths were related to fentanyl or another synthetic opioid, according to the CDC.

quote of the day

“FIFA has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the possible breach by Byron David Castillo Segura of the call criteria for the indicated matches”

FIFA will investigate the “possible breach” of the Ecuadorian national team Byron Castillo. If they find an irregularity, the qualifiers for Qatar could change.

FIFA will investigate if there was improper alignment of Ecuador 1:05

And to finish…

A passenger with no flight experience landed a plane after a pilot emergency

A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport Tuesday afternoon when the pilot was incapacitated.