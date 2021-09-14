the actress celebrates her victory

Depp’s ex-wife posted a touching post on Instagram

The most expensive and hard-fought divorce in Hollywood history seems to have come to an end, at least in the UK: it all started in 2016 when Amber Heard, after just over a year of marriage to the actor Johnny Depp, had presented the papers to the Los Angeles court divorce request citing, among the reasons, “irreconcilable differences” and asking, after a week, for a restraining order for domestic violence towards her husband. Since then, there have been endless series of accusations, sentences and appeals.

The actor recently also had sued the English newspaper The Sun for having defined it “A beater of wives” and, noAlthough this court case did not directly involve Heard, the actress had been called to testify against Depp. Just these days the London Court of Appeals denied the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean the opportunity to appeal the sentence handed down as believed Amber Heard’s testimony to be true and the definition of the everyday. Right after the news of the denial of the appeal against The Sun, the actress posted on her Instagram profile one very significant photo.

Johnny Depp, the appeal does not go: another tile in the head of the actor | READ

There is no peace for Johnny Depp: his Hollywood mansion occupied | YOU DISCOVER

In the post Amber wears it same dress she had already shown on another occasion: “The same dress from four years ago. Sometimes it is important to wear the same thing at least twice ” wrote the actress. The first photo is of Depp’s ex-wife in 2016, with a visible bruise on the face, while wearing a black suit on the day the restraining order against the actor was issued; the second photo instead shows the actress, with the same black dress, while on his way, in 2020, to testify at the trial that saw Jhonny Depp and the British newspaper opposed. The aim wanted by the actress is to relate two very important moments in which she has obtained two fundamental judicial triumphs against Depp.

Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife: Hers is a calculated lie | READ

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: the court denies the appeal to the actor