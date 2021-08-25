the actress pays homage to the twentieth anniversary of Pretty Princess on social networks

The July 29, 2001 went out The Princess Diaries, in Italy with the title of Pretty Princess. It is a film that has made the imagination of generations of girls who dream of being next to travel My Thermopolis. But for Anne Hathaway it was the film that launched his unstoppable career. So, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the release, the actress wanted to pay homage to her starring role and the beloved film.

In Pretty Princess, Anne Hathaway played Mia Thermopolis, a clumsy teenager who discovers he is the heir to the throne of a European kingdom called Genovia. The film, based on the namesake novel of the author Meg Cabot, was directed by Garry Marshall. The participation of Julie Andrews in the role of Clarisse Rinaldi, Mia’s grandmother and queen of Genovia.

The popular film Disney he also had a sequel, Pretty Princess 2: Prince Charming cersasi, of 2004, which saw the big screen debut of Chris Pine. Although Anne Hathaway has previously rejected the idea of ​​a new sequel to Pretty Princess, recognizes the importance of that film to his career. So, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film, he posted on Instagram some shots from the set and from behind the scenes with Andrews, Marshall and the other co-stars Mandy Moore And Heather Matarazzo.

Anne Hathaway Pretty Princess: The actress was selected for her clumsiness

In the caption the actress wrote: “Miracles happen… Good 20th birthday to The Princess Diaries, aka the film that launched a thousand sleepover“. At the time, Hathaway got the job because Garry Marshall’s granddaughters thought she had more princely hair than the contender. Liv Tyler. What convinced the director completely was the awkwardness of the actress, who was so nervous during the auditions that she fell from a chair.