The alarm in the hospital: “Too many no vax here, we cannot hospitalize the other patients”

There fourth wave of the coronavirus epidemic has also begun in our country. This is demonstrated by the numbers of new infections but also those of hospitalized patients. On a national level, the situation is well below the warning threshold with regard to hospitalizations, even for those in intensive care, but if you go deeper into the individual situations, you can discover situations that are very different from those that are photographed on a large scale. . It is the example ofGalliera hospital of Genoa, where a patient was unable to hospitalize because the facility returned to have numerous Covid cases.

“ We are all very tired and too angry because too often we feel powerless to solve patients’ problems “, he vented Francesco Canale, medical director of the Galliera hospital in Genoa. His words released to The print they arrive after a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy, and who is at risk of sepsis, has not found a place to receive treatment in the ward. The Infectious Diseases department of Galliera, in fact, has been busy again for a few days by Covid patients who, in this fourth wave, are mainly unvaccinated subjects.

Fortunately, the patient is still receiving treatment, albeit at home. “ The necessary therapies are carried out at home: there are no particular concerns in this regard. It is clear that, normally, these patients are followed up internally Infectious diseases or other departments, in dedicated rooms that are now occupied. It would have been more comfortable and calmer for everyone but, at the moment, the patient does not run additional risks in carrying out the therapy at home “, explained Dr. Francesco Canale, who spoke with the patient’s doctor.

The medical director then explained the current situation of his hospital: “ Yesterday the two rooms were free for patients with severe neutropenia, that is, with severe shortages of white blood cells. It is not the first time that there is no place in infectious diseases and the cause is not only the pandemic: it happened even before. Patients could previously be isolated in the emergency room pending a suitable placement “. The incidence of patients not vaccinated in the beds occupied at the Galliera hospital in Genoa it is quite high: “ They are 50-60 per cent of those hospitalized with an average intensity of care and 100 per cent of those in intensive care. And the recently hospitalized No Vax are sometimes arrogant and deniers. I don’t mean everyone, sometimes it is like that. They belong to younger average age groups. From 45 to 60 years, mostly “.