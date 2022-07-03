The alarming object that Dakota Johnson’s mother received as a gift from Alfred Hitchcock

Although her career began many years earlier, the role of Anastasia Steele in the trilogy of 50 shades of gray gave the opportunity to dakota johnson to make a name for himself in the film industry, just like other actors in blockbuster movies.

Back then she became one of the most popular actresses of the moment and thanks to that she won a People’s Choice for Best Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress, as well as a BAFTA nomination. But not everything has to do with her talent, because the companion of jamie dornan in the famous movie about Christian Gray is the daughter of Melanie Griffith Y don johnsonso he carries his vocation in his blood.

It is for that very reason, and for being the granddaughter of a Hollywood legend like Tippi Hedreno, dakota johnson has had the privilege of meeting a renowned personality in the film industry, such as spending years of his life with Antonio Banderawho was his mother’s partner for a long time.

But it is thanks to his grandmother, who became one of the favorite actresses of the legendary director. Alfred Hitchcock, which has a terrible anecdote about him and a most strange object. The actress recently revealed in dialogue with Vanity Fair that the author of film icons like The Birds terrified her mother one Christmas morning with a controversial present.

It’s known that tippi hedren was harassed for years by Alfred Hitchcock despite having been his great muse. Back then, when she defended herself against both physical and psychological advances on her, he swore to destroy her career. Despite this, Dakota’s grandmother assured: “I never gave him the power to ruin my life.”

But he did not hesitate to try, and for that reason, hitchcock sent him to Melanie Griffith a doll with her mother’s face in a coffin. “It’s alarming and dark. Very, very sad for that girl,” he said. Johnson about the unpleasant gesture that the director had with his mother, who was very young at that time.

However, the director could not with the grandmother of dakota johnsonwho recently celebrated her 92nd birthday and has had the privilege of seeing her daughter and granddaughter become beautiful and talented women, passionate about the same vocation as her.