The Apple Card closer to Europe after Apple bought a British company

Apple has acquired a British company that could hit the launch of the Apple Card in Europe.

It’s been almost 3 years since Apple launched its Apple Card in the United States, and despite rumors, the Apple credit card still hasn’t left its native country. The main problem, at least in Europe, is that Apple must obtain a series of certificates to be able to act as a bank and offer credit to users, and that could have been solved now after the purchase of Credit Kudosa UK open banking startup.

Apple has not made the purchase of this entity official, but on the terms of use page of the Credit Kudos website, which was updated on March 21, it is noted that the company is a subsidiary of Apple. In addition, clicking on the privacy policy redirects us to the Apple website. A reliable source has said that the startup was valued at about 150 million dollarsbut we do not know what Apple has paid.

The Block says he has contacted Apple to confirm the purchase, however the company has not commented, responding with a “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally don’t discuss our purpose or plans”.

Will we see the Apple Card soon in Europe?

Does this mean that the Apple Card is going to launch soon in the UK and Europe? No. However, it is true that with this acquisition we are a little closer to seeing it in the future. The operation of credit cards in the United States and Europe is quite different, so it is not easy for Apple to make this decision.

After its launch in 2019, the Apple Card has been confirmed as one of the best ways to buy Apple devicesas the company returns between 1% and 3% of purchases at an Apple Store.

However, this is mainly due to the high fees to be paid by merchants on credit card transactions in the United States, a rate that is lower in Europe.

The Apple Card is considered an elite card, but that is not an advantage, but a problem

Have sense that Apple begins in the United Kingdom to expand the Apple Card, however you will have to do it with a different model than the one in the United States. Of course, this model will be much easier to export to other European countries. We will see if the company makes any kind of announcement over the next few weeks.

