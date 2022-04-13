The arrival of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Robinhood platform causes the price of the token to rise by 35%

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price spiked on April 12 following its debut on Robinhood, a US-based commission-free trading platform.

SHIB price surged more than 35% to $0.00003, its highest level in nearly two months, before erasing some gains. However, the SHIB token was still on track to record its best daily performance since February 6, when it appreciated almost 27%.

SHIB/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

Strong Crypto Revenue Precedes SHIB Debut

Robinhood has emerged as a gateway for everyday investors since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Last year, the retail broker added 10 million funded accounts to its platform, with more than half of the new sign-ups coming from novice investors.

Even so, it reported a net loss of $423 million in its Q4 2021 results, noting that its main source of revenue (payments for order flow) generated $263 million, compared to $267 million for the same quarter. quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency trading revenue is up more than 300% in the same period, putting Robinhood on track to introduce more crypto-related services in 2022, including a native wallet and the addition of more altcoins and meme tokens. to your brokerage platform.

David Gokhstein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media, said that the addition of SHIB to Robinhood is “a very big thing” for the cryptocurrency space, noting that the cryptocurrency could help drive more users to other major coins such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

with the $SHIB listing on Robinhood, I’m watching the other meme tokens To see if they move. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) April 12, 2022

What’s next for Shiba Inu?

The events leading up to Shiba Inu’s huge intraday rally also include a period of strong accumulation, data from IntoTheBlock shows.

The analysis platform has observed that the address that has owned SHIB for more than a year has increased its balance in the last 30 days. As a result, these “hodlers” now control 2.82% of the total SHIB supply in circulation.

Diamond Hands win$SHIB Hodlers remain unfazed and accumulated during the past weeks and it’s paying off with today’s Robinhood announcement – Addresses holding SHIB >1yr increased their balance by 57% in just 30 days

– They now hold 2.82% of the supplyhttps://t.co/zAGHgiM8Qo pic.twitter.com/iwkGVVzMx9 — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) April 12, 2022

However, from a technical point of view, the Shiba Inu continues to face threats from its bearish continuation pattern.

Notably, SHIB has been consolidating inside a so-called symmetrical triangle since the end of December 2021. It formed the pattern after falling almost 70% from its October 2021 high of $0.00008894.

As a technical trading rule of thumb, SHIB should break below its triangle to resume its downtrend.

SHIB/USD pair chart with the “symmetrical triangle” pattern. Source: TradingView

If SHIB falls below the lower trend line of the triangle, your next downside target becomes a length equal to the maximum distance between the upper and lower trend lines of the pattern, when measured from the breakout point.

This bearish scenario puts the Shiba Inu target below $0.00001200, which is more than 50% down from current price.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.