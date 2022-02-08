The art of the Zen bathroom, how to make it special

There are those who allow themselves long hot baths once a month, who even ends every single day with this relaxation ritual. Among the fans of the bathtub we find fior fiore di star: Emma Watson has become famous for claiming to take a bath whenever she canand the same goes for Gwyneth Paltrow (who brings a glass of red wine into the tub), Oprah and Mariah Carey. The latter advises to do as she does, that is to pour into the tub liters and liters of cow’s milk, to give the skin a surplus of hydration and softness. We asked the expert to share with us tips and secrets for a beauty bath like real princesses.

How to fully customize the bath ritual

Second Alessandra Tiengo, Spa Manager of the luxury resort Forestis of Bressanone«The bath preparation ritual alone induces a beneficial sense of inner calm. Opening the water tap manages to make the stress of the day slip away and negative thoughts are lost in the flow of water. The aromatherapy aspect is fundamental in the bath ritual. For a sure anti-stress effect, choose warm fragrances such as lavender, ylang ylang, orange, jasmine and vanilla. If the aim of the bath is draining, yes to essential oils of cedar, orange, lemon, juniper, cypress, rosemary and grapefruit. For the bath to be energizing, the essences of lemon and sandalwood win, while the detox and purifying action is performed very well by all citrus fruits and rosemary. Helpful reminder: all essential oils should be used in 10 drops added to a tablespoon of almond oil, to be dissolved in water. Using the salt a deep drainage of stagnant liquids will be obtained by osmotic effect. Rich in potassium, magnesium, calcium and bromine chlorides, the salt (better if whole or from the Dead Sea) is simply dissolved in water, the temperature of which should never exceed body temperature. Staying at 37 degrees you get a relaxing effectavoiding to debilitate the organism with the excessive heat ».

Here are some of the star openly “bath lover”. More the must-have products to make the bath ritual a pampering with infinite body-mind benefits.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Winter skincare? Based on natural and do-it-yourself products

Gentle treatments to knock out winter redness and irritation