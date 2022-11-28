the awakening of the beasts

MADRID, 28 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

The premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the return of the hyper-grossing sci-fi action saga to theaters, is not scheduled until June next year. But news continues to arrive, in the form of leaks, of the film that, Directed by Steven Caple Jr. promises to live up to its title and become the most beastly installment of the entire franchise.

And it is that the new film of the franchise in real live image will bring to the big screen some favorite Transformers of the fans: the characters from the Beast Wars spin-off (The Age of Beasts). Some earlier photos from the film’s set showed several of the vehicles that would appear in the sequel, but now a leak again featuring the prying merch takes center stage, offering the first look at some of the Maximals, the animal equivalent of the Autobots, before their transformation into robots.

As highlighted by SFF Gazette, via Comicbook, four of the Maximals of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts they appear on a new mug that will hit stores. Is about Rhinox, Airazor, Cheetor and the legendary Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals who in his beast mode takes on the appearance of a colossal and imposing black gorilla. An expected character that in the film will also have the voice of Ron Perlman (Hellboy) in its English version.

PRIMAL, RHINOX, AIRAZOR AND CHEETOR. AHHHHHHHHH THE BEASTS ARE FUCKING RISINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/ZpdTrB0RYj — Is Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer out? (@ROTBrailer) November 21, 2022

Confirmed Autobots to appear in the film include Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, and Wheeljack, plus Decepticons including Scourge and Nightbird, and even the Terrorcons. All these teams will meet on the big screen for the first time starting June 9, 2023.

“Recovering the action and the show that first gripped viewers around the world 14 years ago with the original TransformersTransformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an adventure into the 90s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons in the battle on Earth between the Autobots and Decepticons“, says the official synopsis of the film.

The Hasbro toy-inspired saga began in 2007 with Transformers, a film directed by Michael Bay. Later, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon (2011), Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) and bumblebee (2018), a spin-off/prequel that starred Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

Total, Paramount Pictures franchise has grossed nearly $5 billion at the box officebeing The Dark Side of the Moon in 2011 and The Age of Extinction in 2014, both directed by Bay, the most profitable, raising more than 1,100 million dollars.