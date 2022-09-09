The Balmoral look, the other (royal) uniform that the queen gave to fashion

The pose, the clothes, the attitude: the photo looks like something out of a fall 2022 fashion editorial, and yet it is a snapshot taken of Elizabeth II in May 1985 in Windsor. Here, the Queen synthesizes better than ever the Balmoral stylenot only because of the clothes he wears but also because of how he wears them, a style that has clearly inspired the fashion creators of our time.

The checked skirt that covers the knee, so demure and sober, can be seen today in the Max Mara and Dior collections for autumn-winter 2022, or in Roberto Cavalli’s Pre-Fall 2022.

The quilted jacket It has been a trend since 2019, when fashion extolled quilted textures, bringing a priori universe as far away as the wardrobe to the street royal British. Quilting first caught the eye thanks to Vetements and Balenciaga, where Demna Gvasalia pioneered the return of that texture to coats. Later, other firms such as Awake, Dries Van Noten or Sacai continued to explore new ways of adapting it and that is how we come to this day, when it is part of the mid-season uniform of all kinds of firms, from Zara to the most emerging Danish companies such as Helmstedt, Ulla Johnson, Cecilie Bahnsen or Ganni.

The jump to the elite royal it came thanks to an American aviator, Steve Guylas. He had moved to England after retiring and liked to go for walks in the countryside with his husky dog. He needed a light jacket that would protect from the cold, that would be comfortable for riding, and so he created the first Husky, initially in the form of a vest. It soon became a hunting uniform and a favorite of the royal family, with Elizabeth II as a loyal customer. It has so identified the English country lifestyle that designer Luella Bartley included it in her tongue-in-cheek debut collection in 1999 dedicated to the Sloane Rangers and titled Daddy, I want a pony.