The Banana, an ally of your health and cardiovascular well-being

Do you like banana? If this is not the case, with this article you will find reasons to love it thanks to the benefits it brings to our health.

November 29, 2022 08:17 a.m.

The banana is a tropical fruit known to all. Its thick, yellow shell hides one of the foods with the highest amount of nutrients in the body. For this reason, many people – including specialists – classify it as the ‘superfruit’.

Its large amount of minerals and vitamins help the body to prevent and defeat numerous diseases. Among the minerals, magnesium, potassium, and folic acid stand out. In vitamins, the high level of antioxidant vitamins (A, C and E) and the presence of the majority of group B vitamins stand out.

Banana Benefits

It consists of carbohydrates, fiber, potassium, vitamin A, C and E

Helps prevent cramps

It provides a very low amount of sodium, so it is suitable in case of arterial hypertension

A banana mask will help us to relax our skin, as long as it is applied for 15 minutes.

Provides hydration and softness to the hair.

One of the best ways to consume it is in pancakes, a banana-based recipe, so it can be free of flour.

Prescription:

Ingredients

1 egg

1/2 banana

ground cinnamon to taste

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of walnuts, almonds, peanuts, to accompany

Preparation

In a plate, mash the banana, add the cinnamon powder, the vanilla extract and the egg. Stir well until the ingredients are integrated. In a non-stick skillet, pour a little of the mixture and cook over low heat. You can get two to three good-sized pancakes with very few calories! You can also add a little natural yogurt and nuts.

With information from Health and Cardiology