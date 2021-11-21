News

The Batman, Barry Keoghan becomes the Joker in the new fan-art!

Zach Shipman
In The Batman we will meet a lot of villains: the film with Robert Pattinson will introduce us to most of the supervillains who disturb the sleep of the masked vigilante of Gotham, from the Riddler to the Penguin. Is it possible, therefore, that Matt Reeves’ new work does not take the opportunity to give his interpretation of the most beloved of all?

Yes, because until a few days ago Joker seemed to be completely out of the game … At least until the spread of new rumors that see Barry Keoghan as the main suspect to play the famous nemesis of Bruce Wayne in this new film adaptation!

A voice that started timidly and then exploded in an increasingly noisy way, which was also confirmed by the well-known insider Daniel Richtman: despite none of the directly concerned has commented on the thing, therefore, the machine has inevitably already started, with the fans ready to imagine what the star of The Eternals in the role of the character that was of Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger.

A new fan-art jumped out right now, it offers us a first taste of what could be Barry Keoghan’s Joker: what do you think? For or against? Let us know in the comments! In recent days, meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has pulled out of the race to the role of Joker.

