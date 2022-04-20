‘The Batman’: The presence of the Riddler who almost went unnoticed | Films

Irais M.

With this it is clear to us that Matt Reeves took care of every detail of the film.

Matt Reeves, director of batman, confirmed the presence of the Riddler in a scene where he almost went unnoticed. This, thanks to the fact that the arrival of the film on HBO Max made it possible for fans to analyze every second of it, something that was impossible with projections in theaters.

A Twitter user posted on the social network that a friend of his managed to identify the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, peering out of a window into the Iceberg Lounge. The nightclub, owned by Penguin (Colin Farrell), is Catwoman’s (Zoë Kravitz) workplace and a key piece in unraveling the villain’s crimes.

“Exactly at minute 31:55 of batman, Paul Dano’s Riddler can be SEEN in the window opposite the Iceberg Lounge: waiting,” the Twitter user posted. “Can you confirm 100%, Matt Reeves,” he asked the film’s director, sharing a screenshot of that moment.

“In fact, I can confirm 100%,” replied Matt Reeves, making it clear how from there the Riddler tracked the movements of one of his victims: Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), district attorney of Gotham.

