Entertainment

‘The Batman’: The presence of the Riddler who almost went unnoticed | Films

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Irais M.April 19, 2022 – 16:28

With this it is clear to us that Matt Reeves took care of every detail of the film.

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

Matt Reeves, director of batman, confirmed the presence of the Riddler in a scene where he almost went unnoticed. This, thanks to the fact that the arrival of the film on HBO Max made it possible for fans to analyze every second of it, something that was impossible with projections in theaters.

A Twitter user posted on the social network that a friend of his managed to identify the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, peering out of a window into the Iceberg Lounge. The nightclub, owned by Penguin (Colin Farrell), is Catwoman’s (Zoë Kravitz) workplace and a key piece in unraveling the villain’s crimes.

“Exactly at minute 31:55 of batman, Paul Dano’s Riddler can be SEEN in the window opposite the Iceberg Lounge: waiting,” the Twitter user posted. “Can you confirm 100%, Matt Reeves,” he asked the film’s director, sharing a screenshot of that moment.

“In fact, I can confirm 100%,” replied Matt Reeves, making it clear how from there the Riddler tracked the movements of one of his victims: Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard), district attorney of Gotham.

what scene from batman you can’t stop watching over and over again now that the movie is already on streaming?

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Related Articles

Scarlet Witch, trapped in the Mirror Dimension in the new trailer

3 mins ago

Nabilla is tired of being pregnant… Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday at Disneyland…

5 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in ‘Friends’ T-shirts

15 mins ago

Justin Bieber partners with online therapy platform Better Help!

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button