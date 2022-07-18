the battle for the south intensifies

Russian attacks on wheat fields compromise exports 4:02

(CNN Spanish) — A few days after the fifth month of the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the battle for the south of the invaded country has intensified in recent days, with Russian troops moving from Mariupol to regions where Ukrainian troops are in the offensive.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the Prosecutor General and the Head of the Security Service of his country, accusing them of treason and collaborating with Russia.

See the main news of the war this Monday, July 18, 2022.

Battle for southern Ukraine intensifies

Ukrainian officials say a steady stream of Russian military equipment continues to move from west of Mariupol to other parts of southern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces are on the offensive.

This claim is supported by a recently geolocated video showing Russian armor moving through parts of southern Ukraine.

“We continue to record the movement of military equipment through Mariupol,” said Petro Andriushenko, adviser to the mayor of the occupied city, on Sunday.

Andriushenko, who is not in Mariupol, said that “a large convoy of up to 100 units of military equipment passed through the city in the direction of the Zaporizhia region” on Saturday. The column included infantry fighting vehicles.

“In addition, a large number of Russian soldiers, brought in KAMAZ trucks, settled in the villages of Nikolske and Manhush districts,” two districts west of Mariupol.

Last week, CNN geolocated a large Russian military convoy heading west near the city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region.

Photos posted to a local Mariupol community group on July 15 also appeared to show Russian military vehicles moving through the city on their way to Berdyansk.

Some independent analysts believe the Russians are moving forces west, possibly to support Russian forces on the defensive in Kherson after being attacked by long-range Ukrainian weapons.

This Sunday, Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, said that there had been several explosions in the south of the city (in Yakymivka, where Ukrainian saboteurs blew up a railway bridge in April). He gave no explanation, but Russian bases in the region have been hit by Ukrainian long-range artillery at least three times this month.

Fedorov said that Russian forces were increasing pressure on the civilian population in Melitopol, sealing off neighborhoods and conducting questionnaires.

“The inhabitants of the temporarily occupied territories live in hell today. And, of course, the [rusos] they will use the data they collect for their bogus statistics and pseudo-referendums,” Federov said.

The mayor added that some 500 people were stranded at the Russian-controlled checkpoint in Vasylivka, the last remaining crossing point for civilians to reach Ukrainian-controlled territory.

In Kherson, where Russian command posts and ammunition depots have come under attack in recent weeks, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said that “units of the Russian occupation forces (have) massively changed their deployment points, trying to to hide behind the civilian population.

He stated that Russian forces have abandoned some bases for fear of further attacks and have chosen “new deployment sites in densely populated residential areas, hoping that Ukraine’s defense forces will not carry out attacks that could pose a threat to local residents”.

Zelensky fires the Prosecutor General and the head of the Security Service, accusing staff of treason

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked two senior figures in his government, questioning their leadership qualities and accusing many of his subordinates of treason and collaboration with Russia.

“Today I have made a decision to dismiss the Prosecutor General and fire the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his late-night video address on Sunday.

The two dismissed officials are Iryna Venediktova – the Prosecutor General – and Ivan Bakanov – head of the powerful SBU or State Security Service, and a former collaborator of the president.

Zelensky said that many officials in both departments are suspected of treason.

“As of today, 651 criminal proceedings related to treasonous and collaborative activities of employees of prosecutor’s offices, investigative bodies and other law enforcement agencies have been registered,” he said.

“In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the Security Service of Ukraine remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state.”

Explaining his decision to dismiss Venediktova and Bakanov, Zelensky said: “Such a set of crimes against the foundations of the national security of the state and the detected connections between the employees of the Ukrainian security forces and the special services of Russia raise questions very seriously to the corresponding leaders. Each of these questions will receive an adequate answer”.

Zelensky said that the former head of the Main Directorate of the Security Service in Crimea had been detained on suspicion of treason.

Destruction in hospitals, schools and hotels in Mykolaiv, Ukraine 2:28

“Everyone who, along with him, was part of a criminal group working in the interests of the Russian Federation, will also be held accountable. It concerns the transfer of secret information to the enemy and other acts of cooperation with Russian special services “.

Senior SBU officials in southern Ukraine have been blamed for the ease with which Russian forces were able to capture large areas of the south within a week of the invasion.

Zelensky indicated that there would be more actions.

“Specific actions and any inaction of each security sector official and law enforcement agencies will be evaluated. The corresponding inspection of law enforcement agencies has already given the first results and will continue.”

Zelensky also said the prime minister would take it upon himself to intensify the search for a new head of the National Anti-Corruption Office.

A top presidential adviser says the officials were suspended, not removed

Beyond Zelensky’s announcement, Andrii Smyrnov, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, clarified that the Prosecutor General and the head of the Security Service were suspended and not dismissed.

The two were suspended to ensure they would not interfere with the investigation of some of the people who work in each of their departments, the official said.

“We have been waiting for more concrete and sufficiently radical results from the leaders of these two departments, to cleanse these two departments of collaborators and state traitors,” Andrii Smyrnov told Ukrainian television on Monday.

“However, in the sixth month of the war, we continue to find … packages of these people, in each of these departments,” he added.

Smyrnov said the move was intended to prevent “the possible influence of these two officials in the criminal proceedings that are being investigated in relation to … the employees.”

Depending on the results of the official inspections and investigations, Smyrnov said that Zelensky will decide whether or not to submit a motion to Parliament to dismiss the Prosecutor General and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Smyrnov also said that Ukraine identifies “collaborators in these security agencies every week.”

Putin admits “colossal” difficulties in accessing high-tech goods, but promises the country will not be isolated

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Moscow faces “colossal” difficulties in accessing high-tech products due to Western sanctions, but said it is impossible to isolate his country from the world economy.

“They are trying to put up barriers to stop our development. Obviously, this is a big challenge for our country,” Putin told a cabinet meeting on Monday. “Not only are we not going to give up, nor, as some of our ‘right thinkers’ predict, go back a few decades.”

“On the contrary, realizing the colossal number of difficulties we are facing, we will intensively and competently search for new solutions,” the Russian president added.

The Russian president went on to say that attempts to isolate his country from the rest of the world were “impossible”.

“It is clear that we cannot develop in isolation from the whole world. But we will not,” he said. “In the modern world, it’s impossible to do this, introduce a circular and put up a huge fence. It’s just impossible.”

At least 353 Ukrainian children died from the Russian invasion, according to the Children’s Prosecutor’s Office

At least 353 Ukrainian children died and more than 665 were injured due to the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Children’s Prosecutor’s Office reported Monday.

Most of the injured were reported in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kyiv, he said.

He also said that at least 2,138 educational centers were damaged, of which 221 have been completely destroyed.

Russian journalist who held anti-war poster on state TV briefly detained after another protest

According to Zakhvatov, Ovsyannikova was detained by police for “actions aimed at discrediting the Russian military” over a video statement she recorded last week.

Marina Ovsyannikova carried out a solo protest action this Sunday in front of the Kremlin. According to photos she shared on her Telegram channel, she was holding a sign that read: “Putin is a murderer. His soldiers are fascists. 352 children have died. How many more children have to die for it to stop?” ?”.