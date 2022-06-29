The bearish hedge funds break into Indra due to the noise of the government crisis

Wall Street has turned its gaze to the state’s benchmark defense and technology contractor. It has not done so because of the evolution of its business but because of the noise generated by the corporate governance crisis that the company is going through, after the departure of five independent directors (Alberto Terol, Carmen Aquerreta, Ana de Pro, Enrique de Leyva, Isabel Torremocha ) and the resignation of two others: Silva Iranzo, immediately, and Ignacio Martín, deferred from next October.

The union of Sepi (the investment arm of the Government), Sapa (weapons manufacturer and importer) and the ‘hedge fund’ Amber Capital (Prisa’s main shareholder) to gain control of the group by striking down the independent directors has received a wide response outside the corporate sphere. Also from the CNMV, which has described “striking and worrying” what happened, while asking Indra to get appointments “right” of the successors in the board of the company.

The wide shareholding division and the threat to the governance standards of Indra, listed on the stock exchange and under regulation ESMAhas also caused the fright of stable shareholders, among them, reference firms in the world of investment. fidelityone of Indra’s historical partners, announced on Monday the sale of around 1% of the capital.

The renowned US fund manager maintains an indeterminate stake through various funds since the CNMV does not update the position of some of them. T rowewhich manages 1.3 billion euros from the US, has chosen an intermediate solution. On the one hand, he has sold a part of his direct shares but at the same time declares an securities lending on 1.18% of the capital to be used by a bassist.

A bass player from Popular, Dia, OHL…

In fact, the echo of the corporate governance crisis has attracted the feared ‘hedge funds’ that operate short-term seeking to profit from the drop in the multinational’s stock price. The first to make the transatlantic leap is the bottom PDT Partners of peter müllerwhich has around $5 billion in assets under management.

In the past, this investor has made significant capital gains by going bearish on stocks. PharmaMar, OHL, Dia and Popular, four of the companies on the Spanish stock market with corporate shadows that in recent years have been involved in major stock market crises. In fact, the bank went bankrupt in 2o17 and was intervened by the SRB, the FROB and transferred to Santander.

PDT is one of the ‘hedge funds’ that emerged under the sphere of Morgan Stanleyand, an investment bank with very close ties to this type of leveraged funds and short-term investors, which usually acts as a mother in the financing of its investment operations. Financial sources point out that its appearance will not be the only one due to the high volume of trading on the stock market that Indra is registering from the Shareholders’ Meeting and the constitution of securities loans in the large investment banks.

To date, the company he runs Marc Murtra was clear of bears with over 0.5% but PDT has built a position of 0.57%. Last February, Immersion Capital and Fosse Capital they liquidated their short positions on the Spanish company that had reached up to 1% of the company’s capital over the last year.

Among the most outstanding movements prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting, the company’s observers highlight the presence in the stock market operations of another Wall Street totem such as Goldman Sachs. Its appearance in the CNMV records took place on June 15 with 5.5% of Indra’s capital through financial derivatives.

The bank declared this participation because it exceeds 5%, which exempts it from declaring it because it is part of its own trading portfolio and on behalf of third-party clients. Your notification preceded the break-in of Amber Capital, a London-based hedge fund that leads Prisa’s shareholders. It is captained by Joseph Oughourian Y Olivier Fortesatwo former General Company that have turned upside down with their 4% of the capital the defense company led by Sepi (25%) and Sapa (5%).