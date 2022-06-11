Anne Hathaway the beauty routine with which she looks better than ever. | Special: Instagram.

Anne Hathaway: the beauty routine with which she looks better than ever. She is not only one of the best actresses of her generation, but also one of the most beautiful of hers because she has always boasted beautiful, well-groomed and healthy skin. This is the result of the constancy to follow a routine of skin carewhich we will talk about today in Soy Carmín.

The beauty routine says a lot about each person because skin care is the most important thing; without it, the entire dermis dehydrates, damages and deteriorates. Anne Hathaway has always been aware of this and that is why at 39 years of age she looks radiant and fresh, as if the years did not pass by her.

It may interest you: Homemade flaxseed serum to help you fade wrinkles

To obtain these results, the actress of “Les Miserables” has the support of the facilitalist Su-Man Hsu, who via Instagram shared some of the techniques used by the New Yorker, according to Salud180. The best thing about these options is that they are suitable for everyone, so you just need to have a genuine interest and put them into practice.

Step by Step

clean face. Par excellence, it is the main step because it helps eliminate impurities that accumulate throughout the day. This means that the skin should not only be cleaned when makeup is used, but always because pollution and exposure to sunlight are ways to “dirty” the skin. It is recommended to use neutral soap or a special gel in case of oily or delicate skin.

facial massages. The star benefit of massage is that it stimulates the skin, preventing the face from looking tired and aged. Although there are several options in this field, Anne Hathaway’s facialist recommends the following:

Use facial gel based on the needs of your skin

Apply two to three drops on the fingertips and distribute with ascending circular massages on the face, neck and décolletage; Being delicate areas, you have to make generous and subtle movements.

Let the product act for three to five minutes before continuing with the beauty routine

Hydration. As the name says, it consists of keeping the skin hydrated so that it is fresh, smooth and flexible. This step is a complement to the previous ones because the use of soap or other products reduces the hydration of the skin. In addition to using moisturizers, you also need to drink water throughout the day.

use blocker. Whether or not you leave the house, you always have to apply sunscreen to avoid the damage that devices also cause. In general, the mission of this product is to protect the skin, preventing damage to the cells of the dermis and premature aging due to the breakdown of collagen and elastin.

Exfoliation. Finally, exfoliation rids the skin of dead cells, that is, it removes what your face does not need to make it look radiant and full of life. The facialist says that the actress does this procedure once a week; however, this depends on the type of skin you have.

You can read: Eva Longoria’s beauty tips to captivate just like her

If you have doubts and the same to have a personalized beauty routine, it is advisable to go to the experts for advice. Along with this, it is also important to carry a healthy lifestyleeating healthily, since food has a high impact on the skin.