The before and after of the actors when filming The Justice League.

But of course you already know the famous League of Justice, and it’s been so many years of admiring each one of those who make it up, maybe we have favorites, but we can’t deny that each one has unique qualities and characteristics. But this time we will talk about the actors behind each Super Hero, can you come with us? Then read on!

We’ll start with… You guessed it,Batman! Ben Affleck was born in Berkeley, California and believe it or not, he had previously participated in other projects related to SuperherosIn addition, he became the greatest actor who has played the Dark Knight. Ben has been a director and screenwriter of some films. Unfortunately our dear Ben decided to leave his role as Batman after League of Justicebut there is still hope that it will return.

Ray Fisherwho plays Cyborg He was working more in theater since he began his preparation in acting from high school and later he would continue studying at an academy in New York, unfortunately his time as Victor Stone was short, in addition to having a leading role in League of Justicealso had a cameo in another DCEU superhero movie.

We continue with a great actress as she is Gal Gadotwe will never get tired of speaking wonders (forgive the redundancy) about our beloved Wonder Woman. Gal is an Israeli actress and model (yes, model). From a very young age, her mother started her in beauty pageants, later she participated in Miss Israel, two years later she continued with her military service and later rose to fame in Hollywood, later she would join League of Justice and later she would have two films of her character, debuting as a producer in the second installment.

Ezra Millerbetter known as Barry Allen either Flash He studied opera and acting from an early age, although he left opera to dedicate himself to acting, the truth is that it was surely a great tool for his new lifestyle, in addition, he has been part of activist campaigns, before Justice League had some projects in which he was nominated for some awards. Like Ray, he had a couple of cameos as Flash in other projects related to his role.

Jason Momoa was born to be Aquaman perfect and it is that before dedicating himself to acting he studied marine biology to later start modeling and from there he would debut as an actor in some series, in 2014 he would debut as a producer, director. Two years later he would be chosen as Aquaman and would have cameos and leading roles in both League of Justice like his own character movie.

Finally we introduce you to henry cavillanother favorite and most acclaimed Superheros by the public. Our Iron Man he debuted as an actor in 2001 in an independent film, he continued his career with some series that catapulted him to appear in an important saga. He would later begin his role as Superman in 2013 starring alone in a film by Super Hero. cavill He remains in force participating in different film projects.

