The Beijing Olympics opens in the sign of Cardano: Lollobrigida silver





BEIJING – They open with a bang Beijing Winter Olympicswith the silver medal in racing skating Francesca Lollobrigida. A success in the sign of Cardano al Campo (company where the young Lollobrigida had caught her first successes in skating) and of Varese (city of Eurosport commentator Luca Brogginiwhich after the duo’s Olympic success in rowing Cesarini-Rodiniideally puts another five-circle medal around his neck).

A special silver medal

The “Lollo” wrote an indelible page in the history of Italian sport, winning one historic silver medal in 3,000 meters of speed-skating and winning the first blue medal in Beijing Olympic Games. AND’ the first blue to have ever climbed the podium in five circles in speed-skating: the best Italian result belonged to Elena Belci4th in the 5,000 in Lillehammer in 1994. The race was won by the Dutch Irene Schoutensuper favorite of the eve and that established the new Olympic record.

The joy of Francesca Lollobrigida

A masterpiece is worth like gold to me. In this race there is everything in it: there was a moment in a corner when my husband, my family, my team came to mind. Now they rejoiced but first they suffered with me, since I started with a route that was not always flat, but rather uphill. Now I feel like smiling and I can only be proud of myself. I dedicate this silver to my husband, my family and all those who have supported me. I hope to bring this result as an example of the road ahead to achieve results like this at the Olympics.

The beginnings in Cardano al Campo

Francesca Lollobrigida was born in Frascati: 31 years old, registered with the Air Force, daughter and sister of skating art, she is the great-granddaughter of actress Gina Lollobrigida. Now he lives between Rome And Baselga di Pinèwhere he trains, but his first steps in his competitive career moved them to Cardano al Campoin the then company Cardano In-Line. A still very close link with the world of wheels, currently like Federal Councilor in the Fisr (Italian Federation of Roller Sports) representing the athletes.

The next appointments of the Lollobrigida

Francesca Lollobrigida will have two more opportunities to play for her Olympic chances. AND, given his physical condition, he is more than a hope. The next appointments will be those of 1500 meters and the mass start. In the kilometer and a half Lollobrigida improves a lot, as demonstrated by the bronze in the European Championships from Heerenveen (Netherlands). In the race starting in line blue is second in the world ranking and it is an example of a constant performance in terms of podiums hit in the World Cup.

Eurosport Player commentary

To sublimate the first blue medal at Beijing Olympics there was the live commentary on Eurosport of the Luca Broggini from Varesewho had already accompanied the Varese / Cremonese duo to the success in Tokyo in rowing Cesarini-Rodini.

https://www.eurosport.it/speed-skating/beijing-2022/2022/winter-olympics-meravigliosa-lollobrigida- argento-nei-3000-metri-di-pattinaggio-velocita_vid1621257/video.shtml

Francesca Lollobrigida Beijing Olympics Broggini – MALPENSA24