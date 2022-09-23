Health

The benefits of including nuts in your diet

the nutsNuts, and nuts more broadly, are often considered part of a healthy diet due to their high levels of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Now, a study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota has accurately documented these benefits.

Rich in omega-3

As published in the specialized media Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseasespeople who regularly eat nuts tend to show less weight gainbetter nutritional values ​​and lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.

This is explained, they point out, by its high content of healthy fats (such as omega-3 fatty acids), antioxidants and essential minerals. Particularly, omega-3 fatty acids seem to have anti-inflammatory effectsreduce blood triglyceride levels and the formation of arterial plaque, thereby effectively reducing three important risk factors for cardiovascular disease.


In any case, to quantify these positive effects on people, the authors of the work used data from the study Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA), started in 1985, with a group of more than 5,000 people. The monitoring continues to this day.

Part of a healthier diet

Examining physical and clinical measures after 30 years, they found that those who ate nuts frequently scored a number of healthier valuessuch as a lower Body Mass Index (BMI), a smaller waist circumference, a lower blood pressure and a lower level of triglycerides in the blood.

Furthermore, these people tended to have an overall healthier dietto gain less weight, to have a lower fasting blood glucose level and to do more physical activity.


Still, the study has some limitations. For example, researchers do not determine the amount of nuts should be eaten or how often to enjoy these benefits. In any case, it provides even more arguments to include this nut in our diet on a regular basis.

References

So-Yun Yi, Lyn M- Steffen, Xia Zhou, James M. Shikany, David R. Jacobs Jr. Association of nut consumption with CVD risk factors in young to middle-aged adults: The Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study. Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases (2022). DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.numecd.2022.07.013.

