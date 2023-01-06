The Benfica coach insists on sanctioning Enzo Fernández and criticized Chelsea

Benfica’s coach, Roger Schmidt, criticized Enzo Fernández on Thursday for traveling to his native Argentina to celebrate New Year’s Eve against the club’s orders and promised that “there will be consequences”.

Roger Schmidt recalled that the Argentine midfielder went to his country “without permission” at the end of the year and assured that “there will be consequences”, while, without naming him, he considered the English club “disrespectful” for its offer for the world champion . Benfica Press

Schmidt noted that the Argentine midfielder “did not have permission” to travel and that what he did “is not acceptable”, during the press conference prior to this Friday’s match against Portimonense, in the Portuguese League.

“He did not have permission to go to Argentina and he missed training, that is not acceptable, so there will be consequences”, said the Benfica coachwhich did not specify the possible sanction.

However, he assured that Enzo Fernández is “a very good boy and a fantastic player”, and that he understands that his situation “is not easy”.

Enzo “played in the World Cup, was proclaimed world champion, and offers have come with a lot of money on the table that, as a young player, can be a bit confusing, something that everyone can understand,” he said.

2 Related

The 21-year-old Argentine midfielder focuses the controversy in Portugal after his ‘escape’ to his country.

After Argentina’s triumph in the World Cup, Enzo started on the 30th against Braga in a game in which he showed his visible wear and tear on the field.

He then traveled to Buenos Aires to celebrate the end of the year, returned to Lisbon on January 3 and missed two Benfica training sessions.

Portuguese media interpret the escape as an attempt to force his departure to Chelsea, pointed out as his most likely destination.

SCHMIDT CHARGES AGAINST CHELSEA

This Thursday, without mentioning Chelsea, the Eagles coach accused the English club of being “disrespectful”.

“There is a club that wants our player, they know we don’t want to sell the player, they tried to have the player on their side and they know they can only have the player when they pay the clause, it’s a very clear situation,” said Roger Schmidt.

The German coach added that “what the club that wants to buy Enzo is doing is disrespectful” and that it is something that he cannot “accept”.

“To drive the player crazy and pretend that they can pay the clause, but then they want to negotiate, is something that I do not consider as a good relationship between clubs.” said.

Benfica has set Enzo Fernández’s termination clause at 120 million euros.

According to the Portuguese press, the Stamford Bridge club would have reached an agreement with the Argentine midfielder, but it would have withdrawn its initial offer and would have proposed a lower figure than the clause that would compensate with players from its squad.

Benfica, leader of the Portuguese League with five points ahead, receives Portimonense on Friday, eighth, and Roger Schmidt has not confirmed if Enzo Fernández will start, sit on the bench or be called up.