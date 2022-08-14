The best abdominal exercise is also the most comfortable

What about if He best abs workout be one you can do sitting Anytime, anywhere? It is not necessary to add difficulty and hang from a bar or have a mat at hand to stretch out on the ground.

One of Men’s Health’s personal trainers, Faris Khan, has shared the exercise that everyone can and should do in summer for maintain or improve your six-pack. But best of all, not only will it help you with that, but it’s also a great movement to work the mobility and strength of the hips.

The best abdominal exercise is the seated leg raise. It is more comfortable than the rest, works the lower abdominals (an area that more than one person forgets) and requires a increased core strength to maintain balanceso you will notice in a short time how it works.

The only thing to do is feel on the ground, keep the Straight back and the abdominals in tension, and lift one leg and then the other to complete 10 repetitions on each side. The ideal, according to the expert, is to do between 2 and 3 sets in total.

Those who are just starting out can put your hands on the ground to help stability, however, those who seek more difficultythey must leave the arms outstretched to each side and try to maintain balance through core strength.

At first glance it may seem simple, but after a couple of repetitions you will notice the burning in the abdominals and you will realize that, no matter how comfortable being seated does not mean that you are not going to work your abdomen like never before.

So now you know, if you are looking for something quick and that you can do on the beach, the pool, the hotel room or the living room at home, this exercise will help you stay if you want to do some physical activity during the holidays too.