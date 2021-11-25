the best deals on bluetooth headphones and earphones

Bluetooth headphones and earphones and wireless are among the most desired tech accessories of the Black Friday, as well as among the most purchased items in this discount period since they are a perfect Christmas gift.

Below we have collected the best Black Friday deals we can find on wireless earphones from Apple, Samsung, Beats, Huawei, JBL etc in physical and online stores and of course on Amazon. We find models for every need and budget, from the most affordable and entry-level options to premium headphones for the most demanding users.

Apple AirPods: best Black Friday deals

Black Friday offers on the Apple Store start on Friday, November 26. As in past years, even for this Black Friday Apple does not make real discounts on products, but offers gift cards of the value from 50 to 200 euros for those who buy certain models of iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch etc. As for the AirPods, the following models are entitled to the Apple Store gift card worth up to 75 euros: AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

But not only the Apple Store: those who want to find AirPods at a discounted price can take a look at the Black Friday offers of electronics chains and other stores. MediaWorld, for example, proposes the AirPods model 2019 a 99 euros instead of 149 euros. Unieuro launched the Apple Special Black Friday offers, an ad hoc flyer on the Californian company’s products where we find:

AirPods Pro at € 209 instead of 279 €, with a 25% discount applied

instead of 279 €, with a 25% discount applied AirPods Max for € 479 instead of € 679, which can be purchased in 10 installments of € 47.90 at zero interest

instead of € 679, which can be purchased in 10 installments of € 47.90 at zero interest Beat Studio Buds discounted at € 119.99 instead of 149.99

There is, however, no discount on the latest arrivals, the new 3rd generation AirPods launched in October 2021, which cost € 198.99.

Among the best Black Friday offers on AirPods we point out those of long S, which in its Black Days flyer valid until November 27 offers AirPods 2 for € 95 (there is also iPhone 12 Pro from 128 GB discounted at € 898).

Black Friday 2021, offers on bluetooth earphones and headphones

As for the offers on wireless and bluetooth in-aer headphones, the official Huawei store presents the Huawei FreeBuds 4, with open-fit 2.0 active noise cancellation, a 99.99 euros with Case ID, and Huawei FreeBuds Pro, the optimized noise canceling earphones that interpret your surroundings, at the same price.

Xiaomi has also launched its Black Friday 2021 promotions, where along with discounted smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and appliances we also find wireless headphones at a discount Redmi Buds 3 Pro, with 35dB intelligent noise cancellation, connectivity to two devices, battery life of 28 hours. They cost € 52.99 instead of € 69.99.

Those who want to buy bluetooth headsets from Samsung can find on the official website of the company different models of Galaxy Buds of many colors at a reduced price.

Galaxy Buds 2 at 119 euros instead of 149 euros

at 119 euros instead of 149 euros Galaxy Buds Pro at 159 euros instead of 229 euros (or in installments of 12.43 euros per month for 20 months)

at 159 euros instead of 229 euros (or in installments of 12.43 euros per month for 20 months) Galaxy Buds Live at 99 euros instead of 169 euros

Bluetooth Headsets and Headphones: Amazon Black Friday offers

We come now to Amazon. The Black Friday section of the site is full of offers on products in every category, and the discounts on the technology are the ones that appeal to the most of all. On the front wireless / bluetooth headphones and earphones, we find devices JBL, Huawei, Samsung, OPPO, Sony, realme etc. in every price range. There are no offers on Apple’s AirPods: for these you will have to contact other sites and sales channels. Here is the list of the best Amazon Black Friday deals on bluetooth headphones and wireless earphones. Here, however, you will find all the best offers of Amazon’s Black Friday 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, with active noise cancellation and ambient sound, with USB-C adapter, discounted at € 149.90 from € 229.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless headphones with Apple H1 headphone chip, noise cancellation

JBL TUNE, True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear headphones with integrated microphone, up to 32h of autonomy

OPPO Enco Air W32, True Wireless earphones, Bluetooth 5.2 with noise canceling, compatible with Android and iOS

realme Buds Air 2, bluetooth earphones with active noise cancellation, ultra low latency at 88ms, waterproof

Huawei FreeBuds 4, earphones with active and intelligent noise cancellation and 10 hours of playback and fast charging

SoundPEATS TrueAir2, Bluetooth 5.2 in-ear headphones with active noise cancellation, Qualcomm 3040 chip with TrueWireless Mirroring and 4 microphones built into each headset.