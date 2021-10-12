The best Halloween movies 2021 to watch in streaming on Netflix, Prime, Disney + and Sky

The night of Halloween 2021 is on the doorstep and to immerse yourself in scariest night of the year there is nothing better than a good dear themed movies. From the great classics, up to the most recent films, on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Go and Disny Plus, you will be spoiled for choice.

Here is a selection of the best Halloween movie streaming, scary or funny, to be seen absolutely in view of the night of the witches.

Halloween 2021: the best movies on streaming

Halloween 2021: 5 streaming movies to watch on Netflix

Let’s start with Netflix, the most popular streaming platform with the highest number of subscribers. In the catalog the choice of horror-themed films to see is not lacking, ranging from the scariest films to the funniest ones and also suitable for children. Are you ready? Let’s begin.

The Corpse Bride

If we think of Halloween, the mention of Tim Burton is a must, with his iconic and dark style. In the animated film “The Corpse Bride”, the protagonist Victor, a talented young pianist, unknowingly slips an engagement ring to a dead woman just before her wedding. The woman emerges from the earth and drags Victor into the world of the dead.

Dracula

On Netflix you can also watch or review the timeless film by Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Bram Stoker’s Dracula) a 1992 film produced, co-written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, based on the 1897 novel Dracula by Irish writer Bram Stoker. In this film the famous Count Dracula, forced to feed only on blood due to a curse that makes him live forever, wants to reunite with his beloved by joining her in London.

The Conjuring II: the Enfield case

The saga of the spouses Lorraine and Ed Warren continues, a couple that really existed at the center of several cases on the paranormal. In this second film, the first to be recovered is The Evocation – The Conjuring, the famous Enfield case (about an English girl apparently possessed by diabolical forces) is analyzed. For those who love jumpscare, or jump from the armchair, it is the ideal film. Fun and scary at the right point. Directing James Wan.

The Neon Demon

Let’s talk about a movie of Nicolas Winding Refn, made up of disturbing visions and neon lights that cut the protagonists moving in this universe like a blade. Not easy to read, for some it could be indigestible, but certainly to be recommended to those looking for a different type of thrill: the story of Jesse, Elle Fanning, who moves in a world of sequins and catwalks to become a model actually hides a ferocious (and voracious) reading about society and the concept of beauty. Disturbing.

The secrets of Sleepy Hollow

The ultimate must-see Halloween movie on Netflix is “The Mystery of Sleepy Hollow”, winner of the Academy Award for the best scenography. In this film, young police officer Ichabod Crane (played by Johnny Depp) is sent to the remote and remote village of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of murders committed by the legendary Headless Horseman.

Special mentions: if you have children and want to return little Halloween-themed thrills, we recommend in the catalog: Transylvania hotels (present the entire animated trilogy), Ghostbuster And Guide for babysitters and monster hunters.

Halloween 2021: 5 movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Let’s move on to Prime Video which, over the last few months, has been able to set up a rich and varied catalog of films in which there is no shortage of horror-themed films.

Donnie Darko

A flop in the cinema and epochal success at the time in home video, thanks to word of mouth: Donnie Darko it’s not really a horror but more of an existential dark sci-fi drama. The film of Richard Kelly however, it has a spark within it, also thanks to a large cast on which a very young one stands out Jake Gyllenhaal who was able, in some way, to speak to an entire generation. To be recovered or reviewed willingly.

Suspiria (2018)

The discussed remake of Suspiria from Luca Guadagnino who, instead of referring to Dario Argento’s classic, takes up its history, situations and characters to make it something different. Intellectual and perhaps excessively long, the film by the director of Call Me By Your Name, however, has something truly sinister to tell, and there is no shortage of terrifying scenes, referring at the same time to a delicate and perfectly reconstructed historical period.

Drag Me to Hell

One word: fun. Drag Me to Hell is a huge giveaway from Sam Raimi years behind the camera directing Evil Dead and Army of Darkness. Huge puppets, disgusting effects, blood and prosthetics make this film a huge amusement park for lovers of the genre.

Antrum – The cursed movie

For the bravest the Amazon Prime Video catalog also offers “Antrum – The cursed movie“, a fake documentary about a cursed film released in the seventies that has deleterious effects on everyone who has seen it.

Halloween (2018)

The last battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, played once again by Jamie Lee Curtis: The film stands as a direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s first Halloween in 1978, ignoring the ten sequel films in between. An appreciable effort to close the circle of the famous slasher saga while still winking at the nostalgic.

Halloween 2021: 5 movies to watch on SkyGo

The cinema package from Sky and SkyGo, for those who prefer streaming, offers several old and current films to comfortably watch on the evening of October 31st or earlier to get in the mood. If you are undecided and do not want to get lost in the immense catalog, here is a selection of the 5 recommended films.

28 weeks later

The sequel to a classic by Danny Boyle starring Robert Carlyle And Rose Byrne. After managing to eradicate a mutated rabies virus that has devastated Great Britain, giving life to a pandemic that has brought the population to their knees, turning everyone into zombies, the nightmare returns.

Scream 1, 2 and 3

The classic Scream trilogy is available on Now TV. The films of Wes Craven written by Kevin Williamson (Dawson’s Creek) are certainly not scary, but they are an intelligent and ironic reinterpretation of the nineties slasher genre. Some analyzes are still current, others have aged less. The fun of the typical clichés of the genre is still there.

Latherface

On SkyGo you can also find Latherface, a 2017 film that tells the story of four teenagers who escaped from a psychiatric hospital who kidnap a young nurse and take her with them. To try to save the young woman, an equally deranged policeman, thirsting for revenge, arrives.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

For a Halloween in the name of lightness, the perfect movie to see is the classic and timeless The Rocky Horror Picture Show which portrays an engaged couple trapped in the morbid Dr. Frank N’Furter’s castle, along with his insane band of guests.

The house of terror

Another great movie to soak up the Halloween vibe is “The house of terror“, a teen horror produced by Eli Roth. Just during the night of Halloween, a group of 6 friends decides they want to do something different from the usual masquerade party and goes to an escape room finding themselves prisoners of a gang of torturers.

Halloween 2021: 5 movies to watch on Disney +

L’Disney + Halloween it’s all about family: that’s why subscribers can simply rely on the button Halloween collection to find all the themed films to see on the platform, obviously also suitable for children.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The classic of the classics to see both at Halloween and at Christmas. The story of Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween who dreams of Christmas, certainly needs no introduction and the stop motion classic hasn’t aged a day.

Hocus Pocus

A timeless classic for all those who grew up in the 90s. Today the bizarre adventures derived from the awakening of the Sanderson sisters they can perhaps make adults smile, for the effects not exactly at the top, but still amaze the little ones who deserve to know the legend of the trio formed by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Frankenweenie

Tim Burton takes up the story of Sparky, on which he had already based a short always available on Disney +: the dog passed away and resurrected with a curious experiment comes to life in a stop motion adventure to be enjoyed for young and old.

Into The Woods

Flop on its release, Rob Marshall’s curious and overly ambitious musical can be recovered in a family Halloween night of fairy tales and songs accompanied by a highly respected cast (Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick and Johnny Depp). Suitable for everyone, to be avoided if you don’t like musicals.

Edward scissor hands

We are already around Christmas, which we are heading towards in the coming weeks: the gothic and romantic fairytale directed by Tim Burton remains a timeless film to be seen even on the evening of October 31st, perhaps already looking at the box with the Christmas decorations.