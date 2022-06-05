Entertainment

The best images of Rafa Nadal’s 14th Roland Garros: victory against Casper Ruud

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 19 3 minutes read

The Spanish Rafael Nadal enlarged his legend this Sunday adding a new victory in Roland Garrosthe fourteenth of his career, bringing his total to 22 titles of the Grand Slam and moves away to two of the Serbian Novak Djokovic as the tennis player with the most ‘greats’ in history.

On his favorite track, where he has achieved his greatest achievements, two days after celebrating his 36th birthday, Nadal prevailed over the Norwegian Casper Ruud by 6-3, 6-3 and 6-0 in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

  • 1 of 63

    Rafa Nadal celebrates the point.

  • 2 of 63

    Rafa Nadal looks for a ball.

  • 3 of 63

    Nadal – Ruud, live | Final Roland Garros 2022: follow the tennis match

  • 4 of 63

    Flags of Norway and Spain in the stands.

  • 5 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, on the track of the Philippe Chatrier.

  • 6 of 63

    Nadal, during the Roland Garros final.

  • 7 of 63

    Rafa Nadal dries his sweat in the final.

  • 8 of 63

    Rafael Nadal – Casper Ruud | Final Roland Garros 2022

  • 9 of 63

    familiar faces

  • 10 of 63

    Nadal-Ruud | Roland Garros Final:

  • 11 of 63

    From King Felipe to Michael Douglas, celebrities enjoy the Roland Garros final

  • 12 of 63

    From King Felipe to Michael Douglas, celebrities enjoy the Roland Garros final

  • 13 of 63

    From King Felipe to Michael Douglas, celebrities enjoy the Roland Garros final

  • 14 of 63

    From King Felipe to Michael Douglas, celebrities enjoy the Roland Garros final

  • 15 of 63

    From King Felipe to Michael Douglas, celebrities enjoy the Roland Garros final

  • 16 of 63

    The public of the Philippe Chatrier celebrates a point by Rafa Nadal.

  • 17 of 63

    Rafael Nadal, on serve.

  • 18 of 63

    King Felipe VI and Miguel Díaz Román, president of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation

  • 19 of 63

    The King of Spain, Felipe VI, greeting the fans

  • 20 of 63

    King Felipe VI of Spain with Prince Haakon of Norway and his wife, Princess Mette-Marit

  • 21 of 63

    Gustavo Kuerten, greeting the fans of the Philippe Chatrier

  • 22 of 63

    Michel Douglas, one more fan in the final of Roland Garros 2022

  • 23 of 63

    Casper Ruud, entering the center court to play the final

  • 24 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, entering the court to play the final of Roland Garros 2022

  • 25 of 63

    Sienna Miller and Oli Green, in the stands to see Rafa Nadal – Casper Ruud

  • 26 of 63

    Official photo of Casper Ruud and Rafa Nadal, before the Roland Garros 2022 final

  • 27 of 63

    Casper Ruud and Rafa Nadal, posing for the photographers before the Roland Garros 2022 final

  • 28 of 63

    Rafa Nadal greets the stands

  • 29 of 63

    Rafael Nadal, at the service

  • 30 of 63

    Casper Ruud, subtracting

  • 31 of 63

    Rafa Nadal hitting the ball

  • 32 of 63

    Casper Ruud, returning the ball

  • 33 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, at a moment of the match

  • 34 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, before the public of the Philippe Chatrier

  • 35 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, wiping his sweat

  • 36 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, lining up the bottles on his bench

  • 37 of 63

    Casper Ruud, in a moment of the final

  • 38 of 63

    Casper Ruud forehand

  • 39 of 63

    Rafa Nadal hitting backhand

  • 40 of 63

    Casper Ruud, during the final

  • 41 of 63

    Image of Philippe Chatrier during the Roland Garros 2022 final

  • 42 of 63

    Soccer players Marco Verratti and Javier Pastore, watching the Roland Garros 2022 final

  • 43 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, after winning a point

  • 44 of 63

    Actor Hugh Grant, watching the final sitting next to Sienna Miller and Oli Green

  • 45 of 63

    Rafa Nadal close-up

  • 46 of 63

    Casper Ruud diving to return a ball

  • 47 of 63

    Fan with the flag of Spain in the Philippe Chatrier

  • 48 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, stretching to get to the ball

  • 49 of 63

    Casper Ruud, returning from right

  • 50 of 63

    The actress Demi Moore, during the final of Roland Garros 2022

  • 51 of 63

    Rafa Nadal, in a moment of the final

  • 52 of 63

    Rafa Nadal two-handed backhand

  • 53 of 63

    King Felipe applauds Rafa Nadal.

  • 54 of 63

    Rafa Nadal raises the glass of the musketeers.

  • 55 of 63

    Rafa Nadal’s embrace of the Roland Garros title.

  • 56 of 63

    Philippe Chatrier surrenders to Rafa Nadal.

  • 57 of 63

    The Roland Garros tribute on the video scoreboard.

  • 58 of 63

    Rafa Nadal sighs as he listens to the Spanish anthem.

  • 59 of 63

    Rafa Nadal’s indelible smile with the musketeers’ cup.

  • 60 of 63

    Rafa Nadal and Casper Ruud, with the badges of champion and runner-up.

  • 61 of 63

    Rafa Nadal poses with his 14th Roland Garros.

  • 62 of 63

    Rafa Nadal bites the musketeers cup for the fourteenth time.

  • 63 of 63

    The Philippe Chatrier podium serves as a support for the Musketeers Cup that is already owned by Rafa Nadal.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 19 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Another good series for Moss

26 mins ago

The Hawkeye series was originally going to have a darker tone.

37 mins ago

Zendaya and her congratulations to Tom Holland, story on Instagram

48 mins ago

her daughter teaches fashion classes to her 16 with skirts

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button