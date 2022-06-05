The best images of Rafa Nadal’s 14th Roland Garros: victory against Casper Ruud

The Spanish Rafael Nadal enlarged his legend this Sunday adding a new victory in Roland Garrosthe fourteenth of his career, bringing his total to 22 titles of the Grand Slam and moves away to two of the Serbian Novak Djokovic as the tennis player with the most ‘greats’ in history.

On his favorite track, where he has achieved his greatest achievements, two days after celebrating his 36th birthday, Nadal prevailed over the Norwegian Casper Ruud by 6-3, 6-3 and 6-0 in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Follow the topics that interest you