The best looks from the Met Gala

On the first Monday in May, fashion dresses up in black tie and glamor at the Met Gala, the event in which the great stars of international entertainment show off their best themed outfits on the iconic red carpet and on the entrance steps of the Metropolitan Museum of New York.

The best of the Met Gala 2021

According to Voge magazine these are the outfits that most attracted attention at the 2021 gala:

1 Kendall Jenner dazzled in a Givenchy dress, a clear homage to one of the outfits worn by iconic actress Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 film “My Fair Lady.”

2. Billie Eilish was one of the most prominent characters at last year’s Met Gala not only for being a co-host, but also for wearing an impressive Oscar de la Renta dress, a tribute to Marilyn Monroe.

3. Gigi Hadid: The American model decided on a monochromatic Prada dress and black leather gloves, which she called “an ode to simple fashion.”

4. Timothée Chalamet: Co-host of the Met Gala 2021, the actor opted for a youthful proposal composed of a white suit that contrasted with a pair of converse sneakers of the same color.

5. Emily Blunt: She shone in an outfit signed by Miu Miu and inspired by Hedy Lamarr and the 1941 movie “Ziegfeld Girl.”

The outfits who have made history

These are some of the looks that have been cataloged as the best in history:

1. Lady Gaga in 2019, became a legend as an authentic ‘performarce’ with four Brandon Maxwell designs.

2. Kim Kardashian in 2019, wore a dress designed by Thierry Mugler, with a “wet effect”, thanks to the details of raindrops.

3. Blake Lively in 2018 opted for a baroque Versace design.

4. Katy Perry in 2019 with her Moschino design.

5. Emma Watson in 2016 made an impact with a Calvin Klein design.

6. Beyoncé in 2015 wore a sexy Givenchy Haute Couture design, made of tulle and rhinestones.

7. Sarah Jessica Parker in 2018 stole the show in a Dolce&Gabbana dress with the theme of the gala: the Baroque.

8. Kate Moss in 2019 wearing a Marc Jacobs design.

9. Taylor Swift in 2016, wearing a Louis Vuitton design that highlighted that season’s metallic trend.

10. Katie Holmes in 2019 made an impact in a Zac Posen dress, fitted to the body, with a draped front, feathers on the shoulders and a floaty train.