the best looks so far

The magic of the Cannes festival returns this 2022 when we most expected it and at the right time. Although last year we could see how he returned to the mythical French red carpet at the hands of fashion, this one celebrated in mid-July eventually. It is now when it reaches its maximum splendor again and on the usual dates.

We’ve seen iconic actresses like Eva Longoria, Rossy de Palma, Julianne Moore or Rebecca Hall; enjoyed a red carpet that has made us dream with our feet off the ground. Their looks have been worthy of a ‘red carpet’ opening ceremony.

Everything indicates that this year we will find a new outfit to add to our list of the best dresses in the history of the Cannes festival. In 2022, the Cannes festival is held from Tuesday 17th to 28th May.

The contest brings together the most notorious names in the film industry this year. But we have already seen in these four days how the shots have been going both during the day and at night, we really wanted to do that contrast of how things change in broad daylight and we have come to the conclusion that glamor has remained intact.

Today we have been able to enjoy the wonders of Marion Cotillard (protagonist both day and night), Alicia Vikander or our beloved Rossy de Palma. We still have a lot of Cannes 2022 to see, but here are several looks that we are sure you will not forget no matter how much time passes.