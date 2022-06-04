The best movies with time travel and paradoxes in history, do you know them? | Entertainment

Although our modern society has not yet accessed the technology necessary to, say, build a DeLorean, filmmakers have repeatedly dreamed of moving through time at their leisure.

Now, beware, movies about time travel can be a success or a failure, depending on how they approach the subject. And it is that the director may get into a very swampy terrain due to the complication of this theme.

The same goes for an extremely boring movie where the audience can’t understand anything or it may leave huge holes in the plot. And it is that, it is necessary to find the exact middle point and a serious look towards the paradoxes that travel in time entails to navigate successfully. All with a certain simplicity for the broad public.

We have ventured through time and space to bring you our ranking of the best time travel and paradox movies, to see if they convince you.

The 7 best movies with time travel and paradoxes

Donnie Darko

Richard Kelly made his debut with this film and featured a very young man, Jake Gyllenhaal, who was destined for temporary films, in his revelation role, as a young man who is warned of the end of the world by a guy in a scary rabbit suit.

This psychological thriller will follow Donnie as he goes through the final weeks of his life while being a normal teenager. Soon, he begins to experience premonitions that he uses to guide his actions, leading to musings about free will or the inevitable.

It is true that Donnie Darko does not seem like the typical time travel movie since it gives up everything that resembles this genre, to show us an unconventional coming-of-age story that focuses more on the teen angst and mental health than in scientific matters.

This mythical film from 2001 is available on Prime Video.

edge of tomorrow

In this great blockbuster we are going to find a Tom Cruise trapped in a time loop when an alien infection gives him the ability to go back to the 24 hours before that infection every time it dies. And he will die a lot, we already warned him.

Fortunately, he’s joined by Emily Blunt, whose character, Rita Vrataski, has experienced the same ability and has some ideas on what to do with it.

With an incredible design of the creatures, some stunning visual effects and an action-packed storyline, this film offers an exciting mix of action, sci-fi and twists in time that, despite having seen it a few times, leaves you wanting more.

That’s why a sequel or prequel has already been announced (no word yet). However, there are currently no scheduled dates.

For the moment we will settle for the first, which you can see on HBO Max.

First

We are facing a classic of the theme. Abe and Aaron are engineers who accidentally discover a way to transport objects back in time using a time loop side effect. So to speak, they invent, without realizing it, a time machine.

Trouble will come when Abe is sent six hours into the past and begins to manipulate the space-time continuum for your own personal benefit. We all know how these things usually end. In addition, the ideologies about the treatment and the danger of playing with time will collide with each other and will be pushed to the limit.

This is not going to focus on nothing related to scientific jargon. And it is that, with a low budget of only $ 7,000, it grossed more than $ 800,000 at the box office, making it one of the most successful independent films of all time.

It is available on Filmin.

12 monkeys

Sometimes, time travel movies have a slightly chilling idea of ​​what the future could be like, and this is the case with 12 Monkeys, a film in the style of film noir, which will follow the figure of James Cole (Bruce Willis). , an inmate who lives in an underground prison in a post-apocalyptic period.

Cole is going to be presented with the opportunity to erase his history in exchange for travel to the past and gather information about the outbreak of the deadly virus that will cause chaosbut as you go on these journeys you are less and less sure who or what you can trust.

The problem is that traveling back in time and announcing what is coming is not a very good idea. This is why he will be admitted to a mental institution, where he will meet a partner played by Brad Pitt. This film will gradually absorb us and get into the skin of our protagonist, beginning to question the meaning of everything.

If you fancy a moment of total disconnection from the world around you, you have this movie available on Filmin.

Looper

We are facing the latest film by Bruce Willis that relates him to this theme. Looper is going to take us into the grandfather paradox. This says that if one travels to the past and kills one of his grandparents, it would break the causal order of events.

Well, in the near future, the mafia has figured out a way to use time travel to eliminate people by sending their victims back in time so that they are killed by employees who work in that space-time.

When Joe, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is hired to kill his old self, played by Bruce Willis, things get more complicated and serious than they seem.

interstellar

It is true that this film by the great Christopher Nolan takes a while to reveal itself as a time travel film, but the pieces are there from the beginning.

After learning that the earth is dyingpilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) is recruited on a mission to travel to another system in hopes of finding a planet to which humanity can flee.

During your trip, time changes with them depending on the planets they are on, or how close they are to the black hole at the center of their travels. Although none of the characters go back in time, they do experience time travel because of how fast or slow their own perception of it is.

We can say what approach is more philosophical than scientific and they will continually wonder what kind of things transcend time limits and what things can be done.

It is available for your enjoyment and mental explosion, on HBO Max.

Your Name

Many animated films have delved into the world of time travel, but the Japanese film Your Name is perhaps one of the most impressive and beautiful.

The story follows a teenage girl from a small town, who lives in a remote village and longs for a more exciting life in the city, and, on the other hand, a teenage boy from Tokyo, who will begin to experience waking up some mornings in each other’s body. .

During the first half of the film, the two struggle to control and understand this strange situation and trying not to disrupt each other’s lives. The story is that not only bodies change, but also times.

From there, this film becomes a race against time as they hurtle towards a cataclysm that is in the past for one, and in the future for the other.