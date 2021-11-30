the best of Bitcoin and Ethereum combined

The beginning of Bitcoin and Ethereum

The blockchain data structure was actually invented by Dr. Stuart Haber and his colleagues in the early 1990s and was to be used for time stamping of digital documents. It wasn’t until late 2008 when Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, proposed using blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT) as part of the foundation of the Bitcoin protocol and network. In mid-2015, Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin and several other colleagues introduced Ethereum, which is a more advanced blockchain-based network because it also features smart contracts.

This added functionality makes Ethereum Turing Complete, which basically means it can be used to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Currently, Ethereum is in the process of moving from the compute-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm to a blockchain proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. This should solve the significant low-scalability issues that Ethereum is facing.If you are an active user of the ETH network, then you may have seen how impractical it can become to conduct cryptocurrency transactions with ERC-20 / ERC-721 tokens, due to the exorbitant gas fees.

Addressing the Blockchain Trilemma: Security, Scalability, Decentralization

In addition to the high fees, transactions can take a long time to complete. Then there is also the problem of front-running, where some users can go ahead in the queue by paying higher fees, so their transactions can be (unfairly) prioritized over other users who have been waiting for much longer. Clearly, these issues need to be addressed if Ethereum and other smart contract platforms are to deliver professional-grade dApps and support mainstream adoption.

Polygon has emerged as an effective L2 scaling solution, and his team has had some success in enabling the performance of dApps leveraging its technology to improve. In addition to Polygon, Avalanche (AVAX) has also been quite effective in allowing software architects to create high-performance dApps. Other L1 chains such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Cardano (ADA), Algorand (ALGO), Telos (TLOS), among many others, have developed unique solutions that are supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) and the Web 3.0 economy.

We are in the midst of an unprecedented digital transformation that is driven by blockchain-powered platforms that have made many processes more efficient. The rise of the blockchain or DLT has made it possible for people to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs), create sophisticated gaming apps, and even be used in advanced trade finance processes. However, software architects realize that a truly robust blockchain must be adequately decentralized, provide a high level of security, and be scalable – which means it should be able to process large numbers of transactions efficiently.

Syscoin: Combining the best of Bitcoin and Ethereum

An innovative project, called Syscoin , claims to offer the best of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) through a single coordinated platform. As explained by its creators, Bitcoin’s proven security and Ethereum’s Turing-Complete programmability is leveraged by Syscoin to enable true L2 scalability via ZK-Rollups.

The Syscoin developers have pointed out that they offer a unique and legitimate alternative to Ethereum that is not available when working with other smart contract chains on the market. According to its development team, Syscoin allows them to do everything that can be done with Ethereum through their Network Enhanced Virtual Machine (NEVM). But it’s worth noting that Syscoin’s innovative design aims to keep the “gold standard” security of the BTC consensus model and merged-mining intact, while delivering the high-performance capabilities expected when Ethereum 2.0 (finally) goes live. and will add L2 ZK-Rollup technology.

In addition to these privacy and scalability improvements, Syscoin offers what they call opt-in features that can give projects the ability to ensure regulatory compliance at scale for their crypto-asset transfers, all without relying on custodians. This is likely unique and could be used to support digital stocks such as tokenized stocks (and security tokens) and allow traders to securely participate in DeFi, trade through DEXes, or other nascent Fintechs in a compliant manner.

Syscoin Foundation supporting ongoing development

In order to support the development of the project, the Syscoin Foundation was established, which serves as the official representative entity of the Syscoin platform. The board is reportedly responsible for the steady growth and adoption of the platform, and its members are expected to provide guidance and also to play a leading role in the development of the initiative.

As noted by the developers of Syscoin, their native SYS token can be used as a gas to conduct transactions. The crypto token can also be used to distribute smart contracts and submit governance proposals.

Masternodes

It is also possible to create a Syscoin Platform Token (SPT), it is a custom token that uses the Syscoin Token Platform. Additionally, users can collateralize a masternode, and thus obtain rewards for contributing to network services such as Z-DAG, and vote on governance-related proposals.

As explained by its creators, the Syscoin platform uses masternodes as a source of bound validators, a globally accessible resource pool, and also a means of decentralized governance. As noted by its developers, Syscoin masternode owners are able to take advantage of scheduled seniority bonuses along with standard block rewards.

Notably, Syscoin is unique and stands out from competitors such as EOS, Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ), and Solana (SOL) in that it has developed a modular framework to improve scalability. Syscoin is also capable of increasing POW security with a Finality function. Furthermore, it is trustless and has a TPS of 210k, while adopting an inflation-based cost model.

Overall, Syscoin aims to combine the best of both worlds (Bitcoin and Ethereum) in order to provide users with a network to build and deploy highly secure, reliable and fast web 3.0 applications. It is becoming clear that the future of internet-based finance and transactions can hugely benefit from decentralized solutions that allow for adequate levels of privacy, without compromising on security or performance. For these reasons, Syscoin is set to play a key role in supporting the blockchain-powered Web 3.0 ecosystem.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from players in the crypto industry and is not part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.