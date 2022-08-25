The best series, documentaries and movies on television and platforms

SUBTLE ANA The Gran Canarian palms Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 23:58



Netflix premieres a documentary about

louis figo whose

edition run into the hands of a

Canary. You can also enjoy a

light comedy in La 1 or delve into the relationship between Antonio

Flags and Pedro

Almodovar.

‘Compulsive fraudsters’ (La 1, 9:25 p.m.)



Two

scammers professionals, each more different, come together for a

little job. One of them is British.

Elegant and sophisticated (Anne Hathaway), the other is Australian, rough and somewhat

tawdry (Rebel Wilson).

When their lives intersect

will join forces, and they will try to learn from each other. The goal: to try

hunt the fortunes of all those millionaire pardillos who cross his path.

Your best victim will be a

millionaire innocent in the south of

France.

‘The Figo case: The signing of the century’ (Netflix)



This is released

Documentary film that has the Tenerife edition

Samuel Rodriguez.

Luis Figo was the

most coveted player of world football when he stepped out onto the balcony of the gothic Palau de la Generalitat, on a warm afternoon in

summer of 1998. Dressed in club attire, with the

azulgrana dyed hair, celebrated Barcelona’s latest league title in front of an enraptured crowd, chanting into the microphone: “Whites, crybaby, congratulate the champions!”

Two years laterjumped onto the Camp Nou field, the Barcelona Football Club stadium, wearing the white kit of the

real Madrid. He was the first player to join that team’s legendary ‘Galactic’ revolution. He was the most expensive footballer and

best paid of the world. And he was the

most hated man of Catalonia.

With access to

statements of Luís Figo and those of the men who negotiated the

agreement who broke the transfer record, divided a nation and shaped the

modern football‘The Figo case: The signing of the century’ reveals the

exciting story of his signing: a twisted tale of behind-the-scenes dealings, a

sports rivalry history, a deep cultural divide and a

pig head.

‘Children of Katrina’ (HBO Max)



sixteen years laters after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, an entire generation is still dealing with

impact for life of having his childhood redefined by tragedy.

The filmmaker of

New Orleans Edward Buckles Jr., who was 13 years old during Katrina and his

initial aftermathspent seven years documenting the stories of his

companions who survived to the storm when they were children, using the tradition of

oral narration of your community to open a door to healing and to capture the strength and

spirit of your city

This documentary film portrays the

families nations and the New Orleans communities whose lives were

uprooted by the 2005 disaster. These

kids Americans who were airlifted out of rising waters, evacuated from their homes to refugee-like centers, or placed in makeshift temporary housing situations, have been

abandoned.

‘Love is forever’ (Antena 3, 3:40 p.m.)



New chapter of one of the

series longest-running of the chain, which narrates the story of different characters throughout its seasons.

Today,

Franafter many efforts, get the

sorry of Paloma and both return to their

romantic relationshipl. But Paloma does not forgive Coral and is still very angry with her.

For its part,

Coral has completely lost control of his life and takes refuge in the

beverage, repeating the steps and mistakes of his mother. She feels lonely and the drink mitigates the

fraudr of the loss of his son.

sebas finally manages to talk to Fulgen and presses him hard enough to find the key that allows Cristina to end the nightmare of selling the

rapeseed oil.

Almodóvar and Banderas: success and glory (Movistar Premieres, 9:00 p.m.)



separations Y

reunions traverse the relationship of one of the

couples most representative of Spanish cinema, the one formed by Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas.

Almodóvar discovered in the

80’s who would later become the

actor Spanish

most famous of the world. From that moment, Banderas went from the National Theater in Madrid to Almodóvar’s groundbreaking cinema with

transgressive papers that run through any of the

most representative titles of Spanish cinema: ‘Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown’, ‘Tie me up’, ‘Matador’ or ‘Dolor y Gloria’.

through a multitude of

stock imagesscenes, interviews, the

documentary film tour

forty years of one

complex relationship between creator and actor, in which both inspire each other.