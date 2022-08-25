The best series, documentaries and movies on television and platforms
Netflix premieres a documentary about
louis figo whose
edition run into the hands of a
Canary. You can also enjoy a
light comedy in La 1 or delve into the relationship between Antonio
Flags and Pedro
Almodovar.
Anne Hataway and Rebel Wilson in an image from the tape. /
‘Compulsive fraudsters’ (La 1, 9:25 p.m.)
Two
scammers professionals, each more different, come together for a
little job. One of them is British.
Elegant and sophisticated (Anne Hathaway), the other is Australian, rough and somewhat
tawdry (Rebel Wilson).
When their lives intersect
will join forces, and they will try to learn from each other. The goal: to try
hunt the fortunes of all those millionaire pardillos who cross his path.
Your best victim will be a
millionaire innocent in the south of
France.
Today a documentary about Luis Figo is broadcast. /
‘The Figo case: The signing of the century’ (Netflix)
This is released
Documentary film that has the Tenerife edition
Samuel Rodriguez.
Luis Figo was the
most coveted player of world football when he stepped out onto the balcony of the gothic Palau de la Generalitat, on a warm afternoon in
summer of 1998. Dressed in club attire, with the
azulgrana dyed hair, celebrated Barcelona’s latest league title in front of an enraptured crowd, chanting into the microphone: “Whites, crybaby, congratulate the champions!”
Two years laterjumped onto the Camp Nou field, the Barcelona Football Club stadium, wearing the white kit of the
real Madrid. He was the first player to join that team’s legendary ‘Galactic’ revolution. He was the most expensive footballer and
best paid of the world. And he was the
most hated man of Catalonia.
With access to
statements of Luís Figo and those of the men who negotiated the
agreement who broke the transfer record, divided a nation and shaped the
modern football‘The Figo case: The signing of the century’ reveals the
exciting story of his signing: a twisted tale of behind-the-scenes dealings, a
sports rivalry history, a deep cultural divide and a
pig head.
Katrina destroyed the city of New Oleans. /
‘Children of Katrina’ (HBO Max)
sixteen years laters after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, an entire generation is still dealing with
impact for life of having his childhood redefined by tragedy.
The filmmaker of
New Orleans Edward Buckles Jr., who was 13 years old during Katrina and his
initial aftermathspent seven years documenting the stories of his
companions who survived to the storm when they were children, using the tradition of
oral narration of your community to open a door to healing and to capture the strength and
spirit of your city
This documentary film portrays the
families nations and the New Orleans communities whose lives were
uprooted by the 2005 disaster. These
kids Americans who were airlifted out of rising waters, evacuated from their homes to refugee-like centers, or placed in makeshift temporary housing situations, have been
abandoned.
Protagonists of the tenth season of the series /
‘Love is forever’ (Antena 3, 3:40 p.m.)
New chapter of one of the
series longest-running of the chain, which narrates the story of different characters throughout its seasons.
Today,
Franafter many efforts, get the
sorry of Paloma and both return to their
romantic relationshipl. But Paloma does not forgive Coral and is still very angry with her.
For its part,
Coral has completely lost control of his life and takes refuge in the
beverage, repeating the steps and mistakes of his mother. She feels lonely and the drink mitigates the
fraudr of the loss of his son.
sebas finally manages to talk to Fulgen and presses him hard enough to find the key that allows Cristina to end the nightmare of selling the
rapeseed oil.
Almodovar and Banderas. /
Almodóvar and Banderas: success and glory (Movistar Premieres, 9:00 p.m.)
separations Y
reunions traverse the relationship of one of the
couples most representative of Spanish cinema, the one formed by Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas.
Almodóvar discovered in the
80’s who would later become the
actor Spanish
most famous of the world. From that moment, Banderas went from the National Theater in Madrid to Almodóvar’s groundbreaking cinema with
transgressive papers that run through any of the
most representative titles of Spanish cinema: ‘Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown’, ‘Tie me up’, ‘Matador’ or ‘Dolor y Gloria’.
through a multitude of
stock imagesscenes, interviews, the
documentary film tour
forty years of one
complex relationship between creator and actor, in which both inspire each other.
