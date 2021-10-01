The best streaming movies set in Hawaii

From the classic From Here to Eternity to the cult animated film Lilo & Stitch: here are five streaming titles set only on the famous Pacific islands.

An innumerable amount of blockbuster films have been shot on the islands Hawaii, considered by many to be one of the most exotic places in the world, every year a tourist destination for millions of people. But how many of these feature films were actually set here? With a quick search we found five streaming movies which actually take place in Hawaii: a couple of classics of war, a great little jewel ofanimation, one comedy romantic and a drama with moments of savory irony. Which ones are they? You just have to keep reading …

Five cult films set in Hawaii

From here to eternity

Pearl Harbor

Lilo & Stitch

50 first kiss times

Bitter paradise

From here to eternity (1953)

The classic melodrama directed by the great Fred Zinnemann proposes a great love story against the backdrop of the Second World War. The setting is used for romantic and fantastic scenes to see. Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr, Montgomery Clift, Donna Reed And Frank Sinatra are the protagonists of an epochal feature film, winner of eight Academy Awards including film, direction, supporting actor (The Voice), supporting actress and screenplay. From here to eternity is based on the novel of the same name by James Jones, the same as de The thin red line from Terrence Malick. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Pearl Harbor: The Italian trailer of the film

The blockbuster directed by Michael Bay tries the same card as the previously mentioned film, mixing melodrama and spectacularity. The attempt is only half successful because the second aspect works much better than the first. The fact remains that Pearl Harbor it is indeed an amazing film to see for the war scenes, with the sequence of the attack on the US Navy in Hawaii destined to enter the history of special effects. Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale And Josh Hartnett they are the protagonists, who are lost in the strength of the staging. But anyway … Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

What an absolute blast the animated film is still today Disney! Rhythm, find hilarious comedians, an irresistible monster and good feelings calibrated properly. Directed by Dean DeBlois And Chris Sanders, Lilo & Stitch immediately became a classic of our times. Absolute masterpiece the scene in which Stitch builds the city of San Francisco in miniature only to then enjoy razing it to the ground. It always has its effect. Unmatched. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

50 First Dates (2004)

Perfect subject, brilliant basic idea to develop both comic ideas with a guaranteed effect and a tender and precise romantic background. The rest is done by the alchemy between Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore. 50 first kiss times it makes you laugh, sometimes out of breath, and softens the heart. With an ending that is not at all obvious and moments of excellent cinema. Great success with the public, and really deserved. One of the best feature films made by Sandler. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Bitter Paradise (2011)

Paradiso Amaro: The Italian trailer of the film with George Clooney

Alexander Payne moves to Hawaii to tell the story of a husband and father who discovers his wife’s betrayal when the woman is no longer able to be revived. Drama with moments of strong irony, Bitter paradise is captained with great competence by the couple formed by George Clooney and his daughter Shailene Woodley. Magnificent mix of tones supported by full-bodied interpretations. Several Oscar nominations but only the statuette for the adaptation arrives. From the director of the unforgettable Sideways. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.