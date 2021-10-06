The best tokens to buy in October 2021: BNB, ADA and DOT

Binance Coin (BNB / USD) is the cryptocurrency issued by the Binance exchange. Cardano (ADA / USD) is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform powered by the native ADA cryptocurrency token.

Polkadot (DOT / USD) is an open source multichain sharding protocol intended to facilitate cross-chain transfer of data or asset types.

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

These are interesting tokens that you can invest in early October 2021, so let’s break down each of them and see what kind of growth potential they have.

Should you buy Binance Coin (BNB)?

As of October 5th, Binance Coin (BNB) was worth $ 434.8.

To get a better perspective of how it can grow in value, we’ll look at its all-time high and performance in September.

BNB had an all-time high of 686.31 dollars on May 10. Here we can see that its all-time highest value is 251.51 dollars higher than its value on October 5, or 57%.

BNB had its highest point on September 6, where its value was 506.75 dollars.

Its lowest point was on September 26, when the token was worth 325.20 dollars.

This means that the token has dropped in value by 181.55 dollars in September or 35%.

With this in mind, the BNB token has the potential to go up to 500 dollars by the end of October, which is worth buying.

Should you buy Cardano (ADA)?

On October 5th Cardano (ADA) had a value of 2.22 dollars.

To get a better idea of ​​its growth potential, let’s look at its all-time high and its September performance.

ADA had an all-time high of 3.09 dollars on September 2. This made the ADA token 0.87 highest dollars in value at its all-time high of 39%.

However, the lowest point of the month was on September 21, when the token dropped to a value of 1.98 dollars. Here, we saw a decline of 1.11 dollars or 35%.

Loading... Advertisements

With this in mind, we can expect the ADA to rise to 2.77 dollars by the end of October, making it a solid buy.

Should you buy Polkadot (DOT)?

On October 5, Polkadot (DOT) was worth $ 31.51.

To get an idea of ​​its growth potential, we will compare it with its performance from last month and it is the highest value of all time.

DOT hit an all-time high on May 15 with a value of 49.35 dollars. Here, we can see that DOT’s all-time high is 17.84 dollars or 56% more in value than its October 5th value.

On September 8, the token had its lowest value point at 25.78 dollars.

That said, on Sept. 14 it raised its value to its all-time high at 38.16 dollars. Here we can see that the token has grown in value by 12.38 dollars or 48%.

With this in mind, we can expect the token to reach 39.38 dollars by the end of October, making it an attractive buy.