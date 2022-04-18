The best triceps exercises if you are between 40 and 60 years old

The triceps is the largest muscle in the arm and is located at the back of the arm. It is composed of three heads called vastus, and is responsible for the extension of the forearm and the extension and adduction of the arm.

Over the years, the process of muscle development slows down, so the triceps (like the rest of the body’s muscles) lose their characteristic firmness and can have the appearance of sagging skin. This is the reason why specialists recommend that exercises focused on strengthening the triceps be included in weekly training.

Borja Lafuente, physiotherapist and personal trainer, talks about the importance of keeping your arms strong and that, to achieve this, you have to start by toning your triceps. Here are three very simple exercises that can be done at home to achieve defined arms.

push-ups

Push-ups with hands together and forearms supported Third parties

A classic that combines the effort of different areas of the body and, therefore, it is a very complete exercise. To perform push-ups focusing on the triceps, you have to get into the usual position with the only difference being that you have to bring your hands together, since this way you will work more on the back of your arm. Forearms can be supported as well. “You always have to keep your back straight and squeeze your buttocks when lowering your whole body until your chin touches the ground,” adds Borja, “this way we will avoid damage to the lower back.”

Arm opening with dumbbells

dumbbell exercise Getty Images

To perform this exercise it is necessary to have a pair of dumbbells of not much weight, especially in those who do not have much experience. First of all, you have to stand on the floor, holding a dumbbell in each hand and extending your arms to both sides of the body. The palms of the hands should be facing the ceiling, so that it is more comfortable to raise the arms up until the dumbbells are about to touch. “The key to this exercise is to control the intensity of the movement so that the weights don’t collide,” explains the trainer.

read also

floor-press

Floor Press Srdjan Pavlovic/iStockphoto

This style of exercise works very well to tone the arms in general, and to put it into practice you will need to use two dumbbells, just like in the previous exercise. To start, you have to lie on your back taking a dumbbell in each hand and stretching your arms towards the ceiling. Next, the elbows are bent, lowering the arms until the weights brush the chest, and then stretching them again. This exercise should be done slowly, letting the muscle work without swinging the arms.