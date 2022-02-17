the bestial contract that prepares Mbappé to avoid his flight to Real Madrid

2022-02-17

Kylian Mbappe He gave a tremendous exhibition against the club that intends to sign him in the summer. The French striker dressed as a hero again at the last breath and gave his team victory over the Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

That is why to avoid a leak, the PSG He is already preparing the wallet loaded with numbers because they want to continue counting on the young star for the next season.

The Real Madrid I thought I’d take out Mbappe de Paris was 90 percent resolved. However, no one gets the French team out of their heads that he still has a chance of staying with the striker, who ends his contract in June.

The whites were clear with the player: €50 million as a signing bonus for arriving free, and a galactic contract, the best in European football. But PSG is making one more attempt and also irrefutable.