the bestial contract that prepares Mbappé to avoid his flight to Real Madrid

2022-02-17
Kylian Mbappe He gave a tremendous exhibition against the club that intends to sign him in the summer. The French striker dressed as a hero again at the last breath and gave his team victory over the Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
That is why to avoid a leak, the PSG He is already preparing the wallet loaded with numbers because they want to continue counting on the young star for the next season.
The Real Madrid I thought I’d take out Mbappe de Paris was 90 percent resolved. However, no one gets the French team out of their heads that he still has a chance of staying with the striker, who ends his contract in June.
The whites were clear with the player: €50 million as a signing bonus for arriving free, and a galactic contract, the best in European football. But PSG is making one more attempt and also irrefutable.
As revealed this Thursday The Independentthe Parisian entity proposes to Mbappe a short-term renewal (one year). But the most important thing is that the figure presented is overwhelming for the Real Madrid: one million euros per week.
“This proposal directly conditions the desire to sign Paul Pogba, who would be affected by the investment in Mbappé,” says the aforementioned media outlet, which also stresses that the attacker would exceed the contracts of Messi and Neymar.
the french newspaper RMC Sports also ensures that the PSG is in talks with agents Mbappe to sign a new contract that will make him “the highest paid player in the world.”
For his part, the Real Madrid trust that Kylian can leave with the letter of freedom and not further delay the operation. The world champion will not take any steps until the Champions League series is resolved.