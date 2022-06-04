The Big Questions the Obi Wan Kenobi Series Must Answer

With six movies and two animated shows, the character of Obi Wan Kenobi is one of the most important heroes of Star Wars. He is because of his significant role in each of the original stories of the saga. Also because of the impact of his presence, his actions and performances in the midst of situations of special importance in history.

The Disney+ series based on the character will try to organize the loose pieces of information about the hero. Also, carefully link the entire length of one of the fundamental pillars of the space opera movie’s most beloved That while she adds data to the ever-growing mythology of the saga. Obi Wan Kenobi pretends to be the latest phenomenon of the platform. But at the same time, a point of union between the most recent fans of the franchise and the traditional ones. Will he be able to do it?

It is not a simple task. After all, Star Wars has become a mix of old and new influences, navigating uncharted territory. After the relative disappointment of the most recent trilogy, it is the Disney+ platform series that has managed to recover the spirit and power of its premise. So Obi Wan Kenobi is expected to be a successful combination between the expanding universe of the galactic saga and something newer. Especially since the Obi Wan Kenobi series will have to answer a series of essential questions.

Once upon a time Ben, a hermit in the mountains

The complicated story of the survivor of the tragic order 66 and the most famous Jedi fugitive in the saga begins in the prequels of the saga. In them, we meet the very young Padawan Obi Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), who along with Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) crosses the universe on various missions. Both are immersed in the Clone Wars, what is detailed in the 7 seasons of the anime clone wars. By then, the Jedi order is in full power and political influence, but at the same time, suspects that something is happening in the midst of inexplicable situations. Several, related to Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) and sometimes with the ambiguous Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid)

But the most important point is the encounter with the little Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), whom both will protect and lead down the Jedi path. And it will be Kenobi who will later be in charge of training him and trying to make his gigantic potential become a point of balance. For both The Force and the Jedi Order, Anakin’s ability is of considerable importance. And it is the latter’s fall to the dark side that will hasten the destruction of the Jedi as a power structure. Also, the disappearance in a strange space of pain and guilt of Obi Wan Kenobi.

Especially when Anakin has become a grown man and his Padawan (Hayden Christensen) becomes his enemy. Armed arm of Emperor Palpatine and a Sith of lethal powers, the renamed Darth Vader will be the central enemy of Obi Wan Kenobi. But also the center of a series of stories that link the Jedi Master with his past and future. Especially with the care and protection he dedicates to his son Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

The next thing we know about Obi Wan Kenobi is that he finds himself on Tatooine and ends up helping an adult Luke. In the Episode IV: A New Hope, the Jedi (this time played by Alec Guinness) completes what appears to be his cycle as protector of the Skywalkers. And that leads right into a final battle with Vader and his death. Lastly, he will be Luke’s spectral guide as a Force ghost. A form of legacy that eternalized his figure as that of the definitive sage in the saga.

A long journey of unanswered questions

Of course, Obi Wan Kenobi is also a character with a fair amount of questions in tow. And several of them related to specific events that the Disney + series could respond to in one way or another. In fact, although the plot of the program is kept secret, something is already quite obvious. Obi Wan Kenobi Will Discuss Kenobi’s Dark Years on Tatooineas a survivor of the nefarious order 66 and especially his attention on Luke.

But in addition, the series could include interesting data about Kenobi’s past. From more information about Stewjon, his home planet to his family and his relationship – possible – with the Jedi order. For now, the context of the character has been maintained through the decades in the midst of a certain opacity. Especially as his relevance grew and his influence was definitive. Obi Wan Kenobi could finally be the way the saga could look at Kenobi from various points of view.

Another plot thread of interest is the possibility — announced in the prequels — that Kenobi may have been reunited with his teacher Qui-Gon Jinn. Of course, this time in the form of a force ghost. Or is it something more complicated? As will be recalled, in the final scenes of Revenge of the Sith Yoda makes it clear to Obi-Wan that the possibility of communicating with Qui-Gon is real. Being the plot of the series that takes place on Tatooine and after the events of the movie, there is probably an answer to the dilemma.

That might also clear up the issue about Force ghosts. The device, which allowed Kenobi himself to return and then Yoda and even Luke, is never explored in the films. Has the time come for the live action version outside the literary canon to explore the topic? One of considerable interest, to understand not only a little explored part of Star Wars such as its relationship with death. Also, Kenobi’s power once he faced his last duel with Vader.

All the faces of evil in Obi Wan Kenobi

One aspect of deep interest that Obi Wan Kenobi will touch on and clarify from Kenobi’s history is the possibility of an encounter between the former Jedi and Vader. The question already has a partial answer. LucasFilm insisted during the last weeks of promotion that the series will show an unprecedented confrontation between the two. And that could include a tense, complicated and violent encounter after Kenobi will abandon Anakin to die on the volcanic planet of Mustafar.

This is an issue that concerns morality and the world after order 66 and its consequences. While Anakin Skywalker had committed all sorts of crimes by the time he was injured, Kenobi’s decision to abandon him is controversial. So much so that he is possibly the cause of a brutal scenario in the following years. Will Vader go for revenge? Will that be the driving force behind his actions in the first years after his fall?

Of course, that leads to another of Obi Wan Kenobi’s curious themes. The secrets that Kenobi keeps. One of the scenarios that the series will probably face is how to approach the fact that Luke was raised by his father’s family. That, while he was trying to hide him from Darth Vader in full power. The big question might be the possible confrontation between both characters takes place in the midst of his mission to protect the twins from Amidala. Much more so, if everything that happens in the series has some kind of mystical or mysterious purpose related to Luke.

Without a doubt, Obi Wan Kenobi has been one of the great mysteries of Star Wars. And it is likely that he will get an answer in the series that bears his name.

