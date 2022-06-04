Entertainment

The Big Questions the Obi Wan Kenobi Series Must Answer

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 16 5 minutes read

With six movies and two animated shows, the character of Obi Wan Kenobi is one of the most important heroes of Star Wars. He is because of his significant role in each of the original stories of the saga. Also because of the impact of his presence, his actions and performances in the midst of situations of special importance in history.

The Disney+ series based on the character will try to organize the loose pieces of information about the hero. Also, carefully link the entire length of one of the fundamental pillars of the space opera movie’s most beloved That while she adds data to the ever-growing mythology of the saga. Obi Wan Kenobi pretends to be the latest phenomenon of the platform. But at the same time, a point of union between the most recent fans of the franchise and the traditional ones. Will he be able to do it?

It is not a simple task. After all, Star Wars has become a mix of old and new influences, navigating uncharted territory. After the relative disappointment of the most recent trilogy, it is the Disney+ platform series that has managed to recover the spirit and power of its premise. So Obi Wan Kenobi is expected to be a successful combination between the expanding universe of the galactic saga and something newer. Especially since the Obi Wan Kenobi series will have to answer a series of essential questions.

Once upon a time Ben, a hermit in the mountains

The complicated story of the survivor of the tragic order 66 and the most famous Jedi fugitive in the saga begins in the prequels of the saga. In them, we meet the very young Padawan Obi Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), who along with Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) crosses the universe on various missions. Both are immersed in the Clone Wars, what is detailed in the 7 seasons of the anime clone wars. By then, the Jedi order is in full power and political influence, but at the same time, suspects that something is happening in the midst of inexplicable situations. Several, related to Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman) and sometimes with the ambiguous Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid)

But the most important point is the encounter with the little Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), whom both will protect and lead down the Jedi path. And it will be Kenobi who will later be in charge of training him and trying to make his gigantic potential become a point of balance. For both The Force and the Jedi Order, Anakin’s ability is of considerable importance. And it is the latter’s fall to the dark side that will hasten the destruction of the Jedi as a power structure. Also, the disappearance in a strange space of pain and guilt of Obi Wan Kenobi.

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 16 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt has a brick empire

6 mins ago

This disgusting confidence of Kim Kardashian annoys internet users

7 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s huge promise at Manchester United, Real Madrid want to steal a star from Bayern Munich

18 mins ago

35 Celebrities at the beginning of their careers and now

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button