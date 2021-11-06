the blue fight on an equal footing, the judges do not reward him. Silver for the warrior – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

20.30 Italy returns home from these World Cups with the silver of Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine among the top players and the bronze of Salvatore Cavallaro among the middleweight. The world championship medals were missing from 2013. Italian boxing is slowly recovering.

20.28 The blue was really fantastic. In our view he dominated the first round, conditioned in the final by an involuntary head of the Cuban who opened a wound on the forehead of our standard bearer. Mouhiidine would have deserved a sacrosanct 5-0 in that round, but unfortunately the judges gave the Caribbean a 3-2. The second fraction was deservedly won by La Cruz, in which he objectively did very little to deserve his fifth world title in his career (4 among the light heavyweight).

20.27 Cuban Julio Cesar La Cruz Peraza is crowned World Heavyweight Champion by split decision: 4-1 (four 29-28, a 28-29) in favor of the Caribbean. Our Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine had to settle for the silver medal.

3 ′ A big applause to Aziz who even in the last 60 seconds showed a great heart and wanted to try us. Cruz was in apnea, she also tied too tactically. The gold medal will not arrive in Italy, but our heavyweight was truly commendable and deserved more.

2 ′ Aziz knows he has to look for the knockout blow and he is certainly not compliant. He throws himself headlong into the Caribbean, places a nice hook in the face and forces the opponent to the ropes, but it seems not to be enough …

1 ′ Mouhiidine insists from close range, spins his nice left foot and hits the rival’s face on a couple of occasions. Cruz is not brilliant, but she hops and runs away. It’s not like that, but for the moment he’s right …

SECOND ROUND. Cruz won the favor of all five judges (10-9) and won the match, unless Mouhiidine finds the knockout blow in the third round…

3 ′ Aziz does not give up, he tries convincingly, he also places a nice right to the face. The Cuban boxed hands down, he is elusive. Recovery in favor of the Cuban, but let’s see …

2 ′ It starts again, the two exchange from a short distance in a substantially balanced way.

2 ′ Unfortunately Aziz is bleeding. The match is stopped. Blue goes to the neutral corner for a medical checkup.

1 ′ La Cruz takes control of the ring and tries to assert her technical caliber. Aziz seems to have suffered from that header, but he is still good at finding the target with his left.

THE SECOND ROUND BEGINS.

FIRST ROUND. Three judges prefer the Cuban (10-9), the other two reward the blue (10-9). Definitely dubious verdict.

3 ‘Aziz medicated, but clearly the last 20 seconds are all from the Cuban. The blue was affected by the header! It didn’t take. In our view it was dominating.

3 ′ NOOOOOOOOOOOO! INVOLUNTARY HEAD OF LA CRUZ! It hits Aziz’s forehead that is bleeding!

3 ′ La Cruz is anything but brilliant and begins to bond.

2 ′ Cruz tries to find an opening to hit the blue’s body, but goes a little short of measure. The Cuban suffers a little and Aziz sinks with a nice right, then again with the uppercut and seems to hurt his opponent.

1 ′ It starts with a study phase. Aziz does not hold back and tries to place the right to the face of La Cruz, good at dodging. The Cuban replies with the left, but in an unconvincing way.

20.13 IT BEGINS! FORCE AZIZ.

20.11 La Cruz in red, Aziz in blue. The two boxers are in the ring, here we are.

20.09 Italy tightens around Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine and dreams of the magic of life. The last gold dates back to 2013 with Clemente Russo, always among the heavyweights.

20.07 The boxers are announced with great fanfare by the iconic David Diamante, great international speaker of professional boxing.

20.05 HERE WE ARE! LONG LAST. Now it’s really time for the Heavyweight Final.

20.02 The gold medal is the Ukrainian Yuri Zakharieiev. Now play the Ukrainian anthem. Then it should be Mouhiidine’s turn.

20.00 Reverse at the Stark Arena. First the 71 kg award ceremony …

19.58 AND NOW WE ARE! FINALLY THE FINAL OF THE MAXIMUM WEIGHTS. Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine is ready.

19.56 Play the Cuban anthem.

19.54 Gold for the Cuban Cruz Gomez, silver for the Turkish Oezmen, bronzes for the Scottish Lynch and the Armenian Bachkov.

19.53 The light welterweight awards ceremony begins.

19.50 We will therefore have to wait a little longer for the Heavyweight Final with Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine. They are creating the anticipation at the Stark Arena in Belgrade …

19.49 First, however, there is the light welterweight award ceremony.

19.47 NOW ALL WITH AZIZ ABBES MOUHIIDINE! The blue is about to enter the ring!

19.45 The American Robby Gonzales won by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28 with preference, 28-29, 28-29). The Belarusian Alfiorau made his opponent count twice, but it was not enough to guarantee him the gold medal. Bordered by whistles from the stands.

19.44 The match between Alfiorau and Gonzalez ends. We await the verdict and then it will be time for the blue for the heavyweight final (92 kg).

19.42 The second recovery of Alfiorau-Gonzales has just ended. At the end of this meeting it will be Aziz Mouhiidine’s turn. There will be about ten minutes to go.

19.41 The Cuban is clearly favored, but our standard bearer will seek the feat of life. It will take precision and power in the shots, trying to contain the technical excellence of the expert rival, in the fifth world championship final in his career (but the first among the best).

19.40 Mouhiidine is characterized by technical sagacity, tactical acumen, speed of legs, precision of shots and control of the square. Cruz boxes hands down, she’s fast, she has great times, she’s quick and precise.

19.39 The native of Solofra (in the province of Avellino) boasts a record among amateurs of 77 wins and 16 defeats (as well as a draw, among other things at his debut on 28 July 2012) and is followed by the masters Emanuele Renzini and Gennaro Moffa (who is also his uncle).

19.38 The Campania has brought Italy back to the world podium eight years after the last time (together with Salvatore Cavallaro, bronze medalist) and now dreams of the coup that would make him sportingly immortal, just like Clemente Russo did in the same weight category in 2013.

19.37 This is the path of Aziz Mouhiidine at the World Cup: the Armenian Narek Manasyan, the fearsome Croatian Toni Filipi, the Ecuadorian Julio Castillo (silver champion in 2019), the insidious Indian Sanjeet Sanjeet and above all the highly rated Spaniard Emmanuel Reyes Pla

19.35 Julio Cesar La Cruz Peraza (who from now on we will simply call Julio La Cruz) is 32 years old and is Cuban. We are talking about probably the strongest amateur boxer considering all categories: Olympic Champion among the maximums in Tokyo 2020 and among the light heavyweight in Rio 2016, four times in a row World Champion among the light heavyweight (2011-2017). Last defeat in the semifinal of the 2019 world championship, when he was still among the cruisers.

19.34 Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine is 23 years old and from Campania. In his career he won gold at the Mediterranean Games and at the European Union Championships, also in 2018. At the 2019 World Cup he was eliminated on his debut.

19.32 The match that precedes the match of our blue is about to begin, it is the one between the Belarusian Aliaksei Alfiorau and the American Robby Gonzales (80 kg final). So in about twenty minutes it will be the blue’s turn to look for the feat in the ring of the Stark Arena in Belgrade (Serbia).

19.30 Good evening and welcome to LIVE LIVE by Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine vs Julio Cesar La Cruz Peraza, 2021 World Boxing Final for the weight category up to 92 kg.

Photo: FPI