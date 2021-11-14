The BTp Futura was Draghi’s first flop on the markets

At the end of the placement, the fourth BTp Futura with a maturity of 12 years (ISIN: IT0005466344) collected 3.27 billion euros, through 91,273 orders. The result was decidedly less than the 5.48 billion euros booked by Italian families in April, when the third 16-year issue was launched. Since the early hours of Monday the “mood” had been negative. And given the trend of the three previous issues, all in all the half flop did not come even completely unexpected. And on Friday afternoon, immediately after the close of bookings, the Treasury decided to raise the second coupon from 1.25% to 1.25%. It will be perceived for the years from the fifth to the eighth.

We have already wondered about the reasons for the failure, probably related to technical reasons. There coupon step up does not appeal to retail investors, nor can it meet a maximum net return that barely exceeds 1.50%, including the loyalty bonus. In a phase of growing and worrying inflation like the one we are experiencing in recent months, it is difficult for a family to constrain their savings for 12 years and in order to collect a negative real return.

That said, it must be admitted that this was also the first flop since Draghi government on the financial markets. With his inauguration in mid-February, the former ECB governor was able to lower and maintain the spread around 100 basis points, barring some flare-ups due essentially to fears of monetary tightening in response to rising inflation. The costs of issuing government bonds have also collapsed to an all-time low, so Mario Draghi has had to worry about everything in these 10 months of government, except for the reaction of the markets.

BTp Futura and the nerve of public debt

But if a few weeks after the birth of its government, the third BTp Futura had sent signals of little interest, with the fourth issue the crisis is full-blown. And it is also true that the format of this bond is not due to the current Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, but to his predecessor Roberto Gualtieri, the current mayor of Rome. However, a flop is a flop and you have to take note of it. Families would not be drinking this “transient” inflation story, as the ECB still calls it. Nor at the rate of 1.5% scheduled for this year and expected only in a very slight increase for 2022. And this must make anyone think about public affairs, because the credibility government action underlies the expectations and mood of the market.

Finally, we are assuming that Italian families are not worried about the sustainability of the immense public debt Italian, especially now that we have “Super Mario” at Palazzo Chigi. But aside from that it won’t stay there forever, are we really so sure that the BTp garners all this trust among savers? If so, how would we explain the 1,800 billion of liquidity deposited in the bank, rather than being invested at least in part in government bonds? The truth is that the abundant capital of institutional investors has been covering demand for many years, also thanks to the maxi-injections of liquidity from central banks. And we may have ended up confusing this figure with the degree of confidence of Italians in their sovereign debt. The issues of a retail bond such as the BTp Futura could have brought to light the true sentiments widespread in the Bel Paese.

[email protected]