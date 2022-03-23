The call of the President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelensky to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

As the war in Ukraine continues to claim more victims every day, some Hollywood personalities have publicly shown their support for the Ukrainian people. Beyond the discursive, Mila Kunis -the actress born in the city of Chernivtsi, in southwestern Ukraine, and who emigrated to the United States at the age of 7- and her husband, the actor Ashton Kutcher, became concrete facts. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski contacted the couple to thank them for the initiative with which they managed to raise more than 35 million dollars for humanitarian aid.

The stars were among the first to respond to the call for help launched by the Ukrainian leaders in the first moments of the Russian invasion. Thus, on the 3rd of this month, they created a fund to raise a minimum of 30 million dollars through GoFundMe; The objective is that this money be distributed among the NGOs of the Ukrainian territory to facilitate the arrival of resources. By the middle of this month, they had already raised about 18 million, but they did not stop.

These supplies will be used for basic support and housing for the displaced, who have numbered more than 10 million since the war began, including some 3.4 million refugees who have fled to bordering countries, according to the latest UN count.

The couple contributed 3 million dollars out of their pocket. “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for my family and me, but today more than ever I have felt proud to be Ukrainian. The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave does not mean that you are not worthy of support. We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us,” the actress recently said.

Since launching the call, they have posted updates on the initiative on their social media channels, as well as on the GoFundMe page. The concrete thing is that they have already raised about 35 million dollars.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that the shows of support from all of you have the maximum impact on those in need. As funds continue to come in, we will treat every dollar as if it came from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that has been done to earn it, with the appreciation with which it was given, and with a desire to maximize it for a positive outcome in the others”, the actors recently affirmed, raising the bet to reach 40 million dollars.

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

From the beginning, the initiative was counting on the support of other artists. But among so many messages of support and fans of the couple, it was the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who yesterday came out to thank the initiative. “Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million and are sending it to Airbnb and FlexPort.org to help Ukrainian refugees. We appreciate your support. I am impressed by your determination. They inspire the world”, he praised, while sharing an image of the video conference he had with the actors.

The link between the two interpreters was born when both were summoned for the famous sitcom That ’70s Show. “I thought he was so cute and adorable and then in a scene when I had to kiss him I felt very nervous because I was platonically in love with him,” Kunis once said of that young man who would become her husband and father of her children. . In 2015 they got married. Witness to the wedding was little Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, the couple’s daughter who was born in 2014; two years later, Dimitri arrived.

As parents, they are not adept at showing their children in the media, so the chances that they can be seen together are very rare. Social networks are not the couple’s forte either, but the invasion of Ukraine and the campaign they launched at the beginning of the month made them change their strategy. The results are visible.

The actress’s parents had fled Ukraine just after the fall of the Soviet Union. They arrived in the United States with 250 dollars. Her father, Mark, who was a mechanical engineer in his home country, had to do odd jobs like installing toilets, delivering pizza and painting houses. The same thing happened to her mother, who got a job in a pharmacy warehouse even though she was a physics teacher in the Ukraine; when she learned the language, she was promoted to the position of cashier.

On her adaptation to the “American way of life”, the actress confessed: “It must have been difficult, because I completely blocked the second grade. I have no recollection of it. I always talk to my mom and grandma about it. It was because she cried every day. She didn’t understand the culture. She didn’t understand people. She did not understand the language.” Currently, the duo that make up Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher is one of the most established couples in Hollywood.

