the capital speaks American again

Rome center goes back to “speaking American”. After more than a year and a half freediving tourists Americans set foot in the Eternal City again and make hoteliers and restaurant managers breathe a sigh of relief: on average the 50 percent of reservations for weddings and events is branded USA but there is no shortage of Russians and Chinese in the range. The novelty is the “local” new entry: the number of Italians who choose the capital and the Roman roof gardens for their ceremonies has increased, a new habit in the era of Covid, hopefully, the tailback. Almost to balance the timeless choice of residences and villas of ancient Rome as a scenario for the fateful “yes”.

Tourism and culture, four treks to discover the Rieti territory

Tourism Rome

Toasts, the desire to spend hours outdoors, live a social life, carve out spaces to share with those you love, are the feelings that push more and more people to book, even if at the last minute, a dinner on the rooftops of Rome. . The Americans however they are confirmed as the first great “lovers” of Rome caput mundi: “There is a couple – says Roberto Wirth, owner of the historic Hotel Hassler overlooking Piazza di Spagna from the top of Trinità dei Monti – which recently came back to visit us for the fifty-fourth time. Many couples return but there are more and more young people and new lovers who choose to stay with us and then go to the Amalfi coast, Puglia, Sicily and then return home. Bookings have changed, there are many more last minutes than in the pre-Covid era. Everything is faster and less predictable. We can say that the trend is positive, all of October is full of bookings but November, for example, is an unknown factor. However, what is certain is that the Americans are back, ever more fond of the beauties of Rome ”.

The figure is also confirmed by Ag Group, one of the first incoming tourist groups in Italy founded by Andrea Girolami that works with the integration of hotels, bistros, hotel and business consultancy for over 250 people: “Out of nine hotels in our chain – says Alessandro Recupero Cluster Food & Beverage Manager of AG Hotels – currently four structures have reopened but the trend is positive. Thanks to the director of human resources Marco Calabrese, we are growing. We will soon also open a five-star luxury hotel in Florence ”.

Loading... Advertisements

The guests

In these days, the American actor, film producer and musician Johnny Depp is a guest in a hotel in the center of Rome to present “Puffins”, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the film d animation “Arctic – A glacial adventure”. Depp, loves Rome and spells out a few words of Italian. The sex symbol will be a guest of the 19th edition of Alice nella Città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Festival, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October at the Auditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the duration of the event, also at the Auditorium della Conciliazione.

And if tourists start to stay in extra-luxury hotels again, there is also a symptom of recovery on Via Veneto: “The Americans and the Russians are back – says Pietro Lepore, the owner of the historic Harry’s Bar – albeit to a limited extent and not with the same numbers of 2019, we are starting to see a greater attendance. We hope that the prospect is growing. By maintaining high quality standards and the good name of Made in Italy we will be able to attract many tourists. After all, the beauty of Rome is unique in the world”.