The car collection that Mia Khalifa would inherit

The former adult film actress is in a relationship with Jhay Cortez and, if love continues to grow, she could also own an impressive collection of cars. At Tork we will tell you which cars Mia Khalifa could inherit.

February 21, 2022 01:33 a.m.

One of the most surprising couples that 2021 gave us was that of Mia Khalifa beside Jay Cortez. The former adult film actress had acted in a music video for the artist, but no one was going to think that they would go out together and that they would tell it so openly. At the moment, she accompanies him on his world tour.

Love grows so fast that it would not be strange to see them married in a few months. anticipating, on tork We decided to collect the cars that belong to the Puerto Rican singer and analyze which ones would fit the content creator.. Prepare to be surprised and wish you were Mia for a while.

1) Lamborghini Aventador

Jhay was very happy in his Lamborghini.

The singer loves speed and could not miss this model in his garage. He has shown it several times on his social networks and he himself has a 6.5 V12 engine who manages to develop a power of 770 hp. Also, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 335km/h. Its price is $417,826.

2) Lamborghini Huracan

Jhay Cortez’s impressive Lamborghini Huracán.

Another model from the Italian brand and another sports car to add to your collection. The Huracán has a 5.2 V10 engine. who develops a 610 horsepower power. In addition, it achieves accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 324 km/h. jhay spent $200,000 for him.

3) Bentley Continental

He showed how he bought his Bentley on Youtube.

We leave the sports and we are not going to a model of a higher range that stands out for its distance. Above this car, the famous video of the kiss between him and Mia Khalifa happened. The Bentley has a 4.0 L V8 engine that develops a power of 542 CV. The price of this impressive vehicle is US$217,800.

4)BMW X6

Jhay Cortez’s Bentley.

To finish the Jhay Cortez collection, the singer also has an SUV but it is in the sports category. It is one of the fastest off-roaders in the world with its 3.0 L 6 in-line engine that develops a power of 523 CV and reaches a 250km/h top speed. Its value reaches $67,350.