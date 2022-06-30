The car where the twins of Julio Iglesias monopolized all eyes

The twins Victoria and Cristina, daughters of the famous singer Julio Iglesias, dazzled all of Spain from an unusual car by publishing the video that left the world in shock. We show you…

June 29, 2022 6:30 p.m.

Julio Iglesias He is one of the oldest and most prestigious singers in the world, whose successes have deeply marked the music industry, becoming a key reference for new talents and recognized artists who applaud his impeccable career, an example that several of his children have followed, such as Enrique Iglesias and Julio Iglesias, Jr.

Over the years, his songs have gained even more strength in the hearts of his fans from unforgettable themes such as “I forgot to live”, “I will follow my path”, “I neither have you nor forget you”, “Life unparalleled”, among other compositions that are part of the extensive repertoire that makes up his career.

However, beyond music, the outstanding Spanish singer also reveals a second very special interest in luxury, elegant and even classic cars enjoyed various personal transports that make up his home among Rolls-Royce, Mercedes Benz, Seat and more of which he has for himself and his large family.

However, it seems that this passion for the automotive is also shared by his twins Victoria and Cristinafruit of his marriage with the Dutch ex-model Miranda Rijnsburg, who surprised in their social networks after driving a car that moves away from the elegant to fall at maximum speed.

The trip was made in Smart Crossblade, a model considered the craziest in history because it has no roof, no windshield and no doors, The passengers can only be held by a steel bar that moves vertically and is conditioned inside for inclement weather changes, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 17 seconds, enjoying a maximum speed of 135km/h.

In the video, the artist’s twins are seen driving happily in the impressive Smart Crossbladeachieving thousands of likes in minutes and comments applauding the extraordinary skill of two young people behind the wheel who showed their most daring side to travel kilometers without any obstacles. Do not miss the images and video at the end of this note.

Model Smart Crossblade

Victoria Iglesias in the Smart Crossblade

+ Video of the daughters of Julio Iglesias in the Smart Crossblade: