The cast of ‘Avatar’ had to blindly trust James Cameron during filming: “We did not know what it would end up looking like” – Movie News

The highest-grossing film in history returns to theaters to warm up engines for the premiere, more than a decade later, of its sequel ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’.

The world of Pandora by James Cameron returns to the big screen this year. The December 16 arrives in theaters Avatar: The Water Sensethe sequel to Avatar. It has been more than a decade since the first installment landed on the billboards and swept. On the occasion of the forthcoming release of the long-awaited sequel (to be followed in the future by another three films), Cameron has decided to re-release the film that became the highest-grossing film of all time (beating titanicaanother legendary film of his).

Records aside, this revival gives us the opportunity to once again enjoy a truly extraordinary film on the big screen that offers viewers an unparalleled experience. And on the occasion of this, we have had the opportunity to talk with Cameron himself and the cast of the film.

In the words of producer, director and screenwriter: "It's been 12 years since its release, so if you're under 20, it's unlikely you've seen this movie in a movie theater, which in a way means you haven't actually seen it, since it was made to be enjoyed on the big screen. Now we have adapted it with new technologies, so we can appreciate it in all its greatness better than before. I think there's a whole generation of movie lovers who haven't seen it like that, because when we finished its remastering process, it surprised even us. Therefore, we are very excited to share it with the public again."





“I remember when we shot AvatarAlthough we didn’t know what it would end up looking like, we blindly trusted Jim’s vision”says leading man Sam Worthington. “It was an unforgettable experience, and in a way I felt like a five-year-old playing something very funny that, although he doesn’t understand it well, he enjoys it. It was incredible for me to realize that we were creating a whole fantastic world from a room, using the latest technology,” adds Sigourney Weaver.

As the actress continues:

It was exciting to discover that the only way to enjoy the film and travel to Pandora was to go to a movie theater and see the film in 3D.

Zoe Saldaña, who brought to life on screen Neytiriconfessed what it meant to her in her day to receive the call from Cameron. “I will never forget that phone call. I was changing my niece’s diapers at the time, while talking to Jim, and I have to admit, I’ve never enjoyed that task so much.”, remember between laughs. “I had been given the opportunity to work for my idol, along with a great cast, so I immediately went to work preparing for the part, after discovering all that my character was capable of. I had not used my imagination so much since I was a child. It was a magical journey, which would end up with a reception that exceeded our expectations.”

THE CONNECTION WITH NATURE AND ITS BEAUTY





“Working on a James Cameron movie changed my perspective on this industry,” explains Michelle Rodriguez. “He inspires everyone to do their best. It was a fantastic experience to be a part of something so special, that had never been done before. Every day I learned something new.” “And he encouraged us to be free and give it our all,” continues Stephen Lang. “He is a very generous director, who trusts his actors”.

“Movies are only as good as the people who work on them”Cameron emphasizes. “And in this case we managed to attract viewers from all over the world, who entered this fantasy world thanks to the connection they felt with the different characters in the story, despite being fantastic. In addition, the film also connected with nature and the admiration we feel for its greatness and beauty”. “Avatar tells the story of a young man who travels to another planet and finds his place as part of another culture, which he was completely unaware of until that moment”explains Worthington. “And that’s something we can all connect with.”.

Saldaña remembers what he felt the first time he saw Avatar in a movie theater: “I felt like I was seeing something really wonderful. And then it was amazing to see the traction the movie was getting around the world over time”. “Also, seeing it in 3D brought me even deeper into the world it presented, both in the spectacular scenes and in the intimate ones,” concludes Weaver.

Now, thanks to its re-release, we will have the opportunity to admire this extraordinary film in all its grandeur, while whetting our appetite for the long-awaited sequel that will land in our theaters in December.

