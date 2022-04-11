The cast of ‘Fast & Furious 10’ now includes your favorite characters and several superheroes

ads

Time to add a few more members to the family.

The next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, currently titled Fast & Furious 10, is fast approaching. In addition to returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron, the tenth film in the saga is adding much-loved actors to the mix.

Who is in the cast of Fast & Furious 10? Here’s everything we know so far.

Source: Universal PicturesSo who’s in the cast of ‘Fast & Furious 10’?

On January 28, 2022, actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) was in talks to play the villain in Fast & Furious 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In March 2022, he confirmed that he had accepted the role on Entertainment Tonight while attending the premiere of The Batman. Jason said, “It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t been able to do for a while. Now, I can be the bad boy. A very extravagant bad boy. A bit of style!”

Jason isn’t the only superhero actor joining the Fast & Furious franchise. On March 21, 2022, Deadline reported that The Suicide Squad’s breakout actress Daniela Melchior was announced to be joining Fast & Furious 10 in an undisclosed role.

Source: Getty Images

Then, on April 9, 2022, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to announce the film’s next cast member: Brie Larson! In an emotional Instagram post and accompanying photo, Vin wrote, “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud, you say to yourself, ‘that’s Captain Marvel.'” There is clearly love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character that you will be introduced to in Fast 10″.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Source: Instagram/@vindiesel

He added: “You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that will add something that maybe you didn’t expect but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.” Castmates Ludacris and Jordana Brewster were quick to add congratulatory comments to the post.

Following her performance in a Nissan commercial during SuperBowl LVI, Uproxx asked the Captain Marvel star if she would be interested in joining the Fast & Furious franchise. She replied, “One hundred percent,” adding, “Please tell everyone that of course I would like to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they are so good.” They are very funny. And they have made me appreciate cars. And it is something that should be appreciated. They are incredible. So of course please.”

Source: Universal Images

Currently, actors who are not confirmed or will not be joining the film include Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jason Statham. Johnson and Statham previously starred in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which is getting a sequel in the near future. Dwayne and Vin Diesel, the star of the franchise, had a public falling out in 2016.

Fast & Furious 10 will reportedly begin filming in spring 2022, with a release date of May 19, 2023.

ads