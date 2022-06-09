The ceremony broadcast on June 28 on BET

The BET AWARDS, the biggest ceremony in the world that brings together the biggest names in black American culture, are back on June 26 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on BET on Tuesday, June 28 at 8:45 p.m. And this year again, 4 French artists are in the running for an Award!

After the announcement of DINOS and TAYC’s nomination in the “Best International Act” category, it’s GUY2BEZBAR and SDM’s turn to join the list of French nominees and it’s up to you to support them!

The two rappers were selected to represent France in the “Best New International Act” category against 6 other artists from South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil and the United Kingdom. And for this award, it’s up to you to decide by voting for your favorite artist. For this, go now and until June 11 on the Instagram account @BET_INTL. Our 2 French artists are counting on you!

As for international artists, DOJA CAT was announced as the big favorite with 6 nominations. She is closely followed by ARI LENNOX and DRAKE with 4 nominations each. Also in the running for this new edition, BABY KEEM, SILK SONIC, FUTURE, HER, KANYE WEST, KENDRICK LAMAR or even the R&B icon MARY J.BLIGE.

An exceptional ceremony with the greatest artists of black-American culture to follow only on BET!

THE BET AWARDS 2022, The biggest musical ceremony in the world of black American culture is Tuesday, June 28 at 8:45 p.m., exclusively on BET, a channel available in the TV offers of Parabole Réunion-Mayotte, Orange, SFR, GO TV and on all paid TV media in Metropolitan France.