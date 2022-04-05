The Champions returns! The curtain on the quarterfinals opens with a vibrant City-Atlético; Liverpool visits Benfica
The two giants of English football, Liverpool and Manchester Cityopen today the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league with a duel against Benfica for the Reds, and above all an opposition of styles between the Citizens and the Atletico Madrid.
The players of Pep Guardiolain resolutely offensive football, they will have to face Diego Simeone’s Colchoneros, adept at defensive rigor and pragmatism.
SEE: Pep on Atlético: “I won’t spend a minute on the stupid style debate”
Atlético’s last European match was precisely a victory in Manchester, against the neighbor United (1-0, after a draw in the first leg), when the Citizens did not have to force their talent to have the Sporting Portugal in the round of 16 (5-0 and 0-0).
At the same time, Liverpoolwhich disputes hand in hand with Manchester City the title of premier league and the Cup from England, will go to Lisbon to challenge the benficaaccustomed to the great European events.
Jürgen Klopp’s team is in good form in the championship (ten wins in a row), but their last game in Champions it was a frustrating but inconsequential loss at home to Inter Milan in the previous round (1-0, following a 2-0 win in Milan).
*Both games are at 1:00 pm (Honduran time) and will broadcast them ESPN*
-Probable alignments
City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodrigo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, and Foden.
Athletic: Oblak, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo, Llorente, Lodi; DePaul, Kondogbia, Koke; Griezmann and Joao Felix
benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Darwin Núñez, Seferovic.
Liverpool: Allison; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Jota.