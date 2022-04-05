The Champions returns! The curtain on the quarterfinals opens with a vibrant City-Atlético; Liverpool visits Benfica

2022-04-05

The two giants of English football, Liverpool and Manchester Cityopen today the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league with a duel against Benfica for the Reds, and above all an opposition of styles between the Citizens and the Atletico Madrid.

The players of Pep Guardiolain resolutely offensive football, they will have to face Diego Simeone’s Colchoneros, adept at defensive rigor and pragmatism.

Atlético’s last European match was precisely a victory in Manchester, against the neighbor United (1-0, after a draw in the first leg), when the Citizens did not have to force their talent to have the Sporting Portugal in the round of 16 (5-0 and 0-0).