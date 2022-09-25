The change of look of Lily Collins for the next season of “Emily in Paris” – Revista Para Ti

The actress brought to her character a detail that she had already implemented in her personal look for a long time.

In the last hours, Netflix revealed the first images from the third season of Emily in Paris and it was striking that the protagonist surprised with a change of look.

Emily, played by Lily Collins, decided to go for a look that is trending this season: bangs.

Lily Collins cut her bangs for Emily in Paris. Photo: IG

“First look at Emily In Paris Season Trois. Preparing for new looks, new locations, new love triangles… Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us once again. We are so proud of this cast and crew and can’t wait for you all to see what our girl Emily does. Get ready for another wild ride…”, wrote Lily Collins on her social networks.

The truth is Lily Collins has been wearing this cut for some time on her social networks, showing that he has not only opted for this hairstyle for the filming of the fiction. Considering how well it looks on her, it’s no wonder she decided to leave it on for a while.