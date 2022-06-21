The ‘château’ of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s endless divorce

ORn chateau in Provence has reopened the wounds between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Immersed in a divorce that has lasted six years, Pitt has sued his ex for selling Yuri Shefler, a Russian businessman who owns brands like Stolichnaya, his stake in a farm and winery they bought in 2008.

It is Château Miraval, 80 km from Saint-Tropez, a 500-hectare property – 30 of them dedicated to the production of rosés – that they initially rented to attend the Cannes festival; They then fell in love with the place and ended up paying $60 million for it.

The place was the scene of his intimate wedding (just 22 guests), in 2014



Renovated by the couple, the chateau, which has a lake, swimming pool, jacuzzi, several gyms, 35 rooms and six small houses to accommodate guests, it was once a renowned recording studio –AC/DC, Pink Floyd (part of their legendary TheWall was recorded there), Sting, Sade or the Gypsy Kings are on the list of former tenants – until the couple arrived.

As a vacation retreat and love nest, Jolie and Pitt, who met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004, they spent long periods of time here and it was also the setting for their intimate wedding (22 guests) in 2014. Until the start of their divorce, that Angelina requested citing irreconcilable differencesshattered all that romance.

It was the year 2016 and, suddenly, the property became a bone of contention between the two. They tried to sell it together that same year, reported then the U.S. Weekly, for 55 million, but no sufficiently interested buyers appeared.

Despite the dispute, Pitt has dedicated a lot of effort to his rosé wines, which today are among the most appreciated in France. Reason why the play of his ex has sat him down like a burned horn.

That is why the actor has challenged the sale in a Los Angeles court, accusing Jolie of wanting to damage his business. According to Pitt’s lawyers, the former couple agreed on her day not to sell their respective shares without each other’s consent. And that is what, the lawyers point out, Jolie would have done, “knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights”, with the aggravating circumstance of doing it in the middle of the divorce process. They further allege that Shefler, “with his murderous business tactics,” is damaging the business that his client “so diligently built.”

Thus, almost six years after starting the processing of their divorce, the break between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is on its way to becoming the most expensive in Hollywood history in terms of legal costs. At the moment, they already exceed two million dollars, pBut speculation from Hollywood columnists indicates that the process could take another six years… At this rate, the Rose war will seem like child’s play compared to the Pitt war.