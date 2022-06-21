Entertainment

The ‘château’ of Angelina and Brad Pitt’s endless divorce

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

ORn chateau in Provence has reopened the wounds between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Immersed in a divorce that has lasted six years, Pitt has sued his ex for selling Yuri Shefler, a Russian businessman who owns brands like Stolichnaya, his stake in a farm and winery they bought in 2008.

It is Château Miraval, 80 km from Saint-Tropez, a 500-hectare property – 30 of them dedicated to the production of rosés – that they initially rented to attend the Cannes festival; They then fell in love with the place and ended up paying $60 million for it.

The place was the scene of his intimate wedding (just 22 guests), in 2014

Renovated by the couple, the chateau, which has a lake, swimming pool, jacuzzi, several gyms, 35 rooms and six small houses to accommodate guests, it was once a renowned recording studio –AC/DC, Pink Floyd (part of their legendary TheWall was recorded there), Sting, Sade or the Gypsy Kings are on the list of former tenants – until the couple arrived.

Source link

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

LCDLF2: Who left La Casa de los Famosos today, Monday, June 20? Niurka expelled!

7 mins ago

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore destroys his kitchen with a sledgehammer and this is why

8 mins ago

Pique caught in the act of adultery by Shakira!

9 mins ago

Rosalía imposes a trend with pleated skirt ideal for summer

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button