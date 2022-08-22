The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Foundation is born

Francisco Bosch Albareda, president of the new foundation.

The Spanish Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Group Foundation begins to walk after obtaining its authorization for registration in the Foundation Registry of the Spanish Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Group Foundation, collected this Monday at the State official newsletter (BOE). This new institution was established by the Spanish Foundation of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH) on September 16, 2021, and has an initial endowment of 30,000 euros.

Main objectives of the foundation against Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia are to encourage, promote and favor scientific and technical research, as well as the developing Y divulgation of the treatments of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) or other malignant blood diseases and of the complementary techniques for its diagnosis.

On the other hand, the domicile of the foundation was established in the panama street of Madrid and its scope of action extends to the entire Spanish territory. The Foundation hopes to give a boost to the development of new treatments already divulge scientific knowledge linked to chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Four hematologists, the patrons of the Foundation

The employers who have made the Spanish Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Group Foundation are four Spanish hematologists who already have their respective positions: Francisco Bosch Albareda he is the president; Marcos Gonzalez Diaz the vice president; Maria Jose Terol Castera the secretary and finally Francisco Javier de la Serna Torroba is the treasurer.

Bosch Albareda graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Barcelona in 1988 and since 2000 he has been a researcher at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. On the other hand, he is head of the Hematology Department and director of the Experimental Hematology Laboratory at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona since 2009.

Marcos Gonzalez Diaz He has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Salamanca and is currently head of the Hematology Service at the University Clinical Hospital of Salamanca (HCUS).

On the other hand, Maria Jose Terol Castera She is Head of the Hematology Section at the Clinical Hospital of Valencia and doctorate in Medicine from the University of Barcelona and associate professor at University of Valencia (UV). His main areas of interest are the search for molecular and imaging biomarkers in lymphoproliferative neoplasms.

Finally, Javier de la Serna Torroba He graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the Complutense University of Madrid and is currently head of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Team of the Ruber International Hospital.