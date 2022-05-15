The CIFP Juníper Serra organizes a conference to bring the world of entrepreneurship closer to the students of the Higher Degrees of Hospitality | Economy of Mallorca

The CIFP Juniper Serra has hosted an Entrepreneurship Conference in which seven entrepreneurs related to the tourism sector in Mallorca have participated. An event organized by the Center’s Entrepreneurship Classroom Commission, which is in charge of approaching and guiding students in matters of entrepreneurship to launch their business projects.

The attendees who have participated in the first round table “The path to entrepreneurial success” are: Asun Prats, CEO of ‘MallorcaLeads’; Teresa Iniesta, Hospitality teacher at the CIFP Juníper Serra and official Tourism guide; Toni Mulet, owner of the Agroturismo ‘Es Racó de Maria’, Vicenç Palmer, General Director of the Palmer Group which includes the agency (B The Travel Brand – El Molinar) and Jordi Ávila, CEO of ‘Justtravel’.

All of them have contributed their experience and have approached the first-year students of the cycles of Higher Degree in Hospitality and Tourism that are studied at the center – Senior Technician Management of tourist accommodation, Senior Technician in Travel Agencies and event management and Technician Superior in Guide, information and tourist assistance -, the steps that they themselves followed in the tourism sector to launch their projects.

Most of the speakers agreed on the need to convey to students the importance of motivating them along the way to start their own projects and make them see that once they finish their Vocational Training studies, another possible path is to start their own companies.

The second round table “The importance of training for the professionalization of new generations” has had the participation of two ex-students of CIFP Juníper Serra: Juan Carlos Miralles, Commercial Director of THB Hotels and Carlos de la Rosa, CEO of the company Visual Arts.

With them they have talked about motivation, about their first steps in the world of work once they finished their Vocational Training studies and about the importance that training has for future professionals in the image and sound, hotel and tourism sectors of our island. This event has been presented by Miguel Ruiz, head of the Department of FOL and coordinator of the Entrepreneurship classroom at CIFP Juníper Serra and moderated by Maria José García, Professor of Hospitality and Tourism at CIFP Juníper Serra.

The CIFP Juníper Serra, whose origins date back to 1965 as the Hotel Union School, has been training professionals from the Balearic Islands for more than 50 years and offers studies in four professional families: Administration, Hotel Management and Tourism, Image and Sound and Transport and Vehicle maintenance.