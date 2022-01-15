the circular on tachipirina suspended and “watchful waiting”

The appeal The appeal is signed by the president and lawyer Erich Grimaldi and by the lawyer Valentina Piraino. Therefore, the circular from the Ministry of Health updated to 26 April 2021 is canceled, in the part in which, in addition to providing for the “vigilant waiting” in the first days of the onset of the disease, it also sets out indications of not using all the drugs generally used by general practitioners for Covid patients.

Disposition of the AIFA and the ministry prevent the work of the doctor and the use of alternative therapies According to the TAR, “apart from the legal validity of these prescriptions, it is the essential duty of every healthcare professional to act according to knowledge and conscience, assuming responsibility for the outcome of the therapy prescribed as a consequence of the professionalism and the specialist qualification acquired. ‘Aifa, as borrowed from the Ministry of Health, therefore contrasts with the required professionalism of the doctor and with his professional ethics, imposing, indeed preventing the use of therapies which the latter may consider suitable and effective in contrasting the Covid disease. -19 as it happens for any therapeutic activity “.

Circular in stark contrast to the activity of a doctor The conclusion is that “the content of the ministerial note, imposing punctual and binding therapeutic choices on doctors, is in contrast with the professional activity as delegated to the doctor by science and professional ethics”.

The lawyer Grimaldi: “It is the end of the watchful wait, now the responsible doctors” “Finally, a fixed point in a battle that we have been carrying out for two years, is the end of the watchful wait – commented the lawyer Grimaldi – to demonstrate that the ministerial guidelines were in fact a tool to bind general practitioners to any responsibilities that derive from the therapeutic choice. The government, by binding doctors, has effectively deprived citizens of early home care, paralyzing local health care, and led to the collapse of the hospital system, with the dramatic consequences that thousands of families unfortunately experience very good”.

The Committee: “Who cared for at home was unjustly mistreated” “Therapeutic choices have always been a duty and a right of doctors, yet those who have treated at home have been unjustly mistreated and accused several times of acting in bad faith – added CDC-19 spokeswoman Valentina Rigano – instead of listening and acknowledging the constant requests for collaboration that we have repeatedly proposed to the ministry, to find a common solution to the emergency, those who made decisions have ignored the skills and experience of thousands of doctors. This decision crystallizes once and for all what it is the role of the general practitioner, that is to act and not leave Covid patients to wait for the disease to evolve “.