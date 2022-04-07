The city of Sloviansk could be the next focus of the war in Ukraine

In Ukraine they fear that the Bucha massacre will be repeated 1:11

(CNN) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been costlier and less successful than most analysts had expected in its first six weeks, and experts now believe Moscow is changing its military approach.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s revised war strategy will now focus on trying to seize control of Donbas and other regions in eastern Ukraine, with a deadline of early May, according to US officials familiar with the latest assessments. from US intelligence

This makes the city of Sloviansk, more than 800 kilometers east of the capital Kyiv, a potential site of fighting in the coming weeks.

“The efforts of the Russian forces to advance from Izyum to take control of Slovyansk will likely become the next crucial battle of the war in Ukraine,” the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), based in Ukraine, said. the city of Washington, in its Monday update on the conflict in Ukraine. His report uses a different transliteration of the names of cities and towns in Ukraine.

The ISW expects Russian troops to launch offensive operations into the city from nearby Izium in the coming days, a forecast that coincides with warnings on the ground.

“They are going south, towards Kamyanka, because it is the road that leads to the city of Sloviansk,” Max Strelnyk, a deputy from the Izium city hall office, told CNN late last week of the Russian troops’ plans. . “We have radio intercepts of your conversations – your task is to capture the Donetsk region from the north.”

On Wednesday, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, said: “If we talk about the key directions in which the fighting will take place, it is Sloviansk [región de Donetsk] and Barvinkove [región de Járkiv]”.

Residents of Sloviansk, a city of just over 100,000 before the invasion, are being urged to evacuate as Ukrainian forces prepare to defend it from a new Russian attack.

Control of the city is of significant strategic importance in the larger conflict. If the Russian forces invade Sloviansk, they will be able to isolate the Ukrainian forces in the region. However, if they are stopped by the Ukrainian resistance, Russia’s ambitions to control the Luhansk and Donetsk regions will suffer a major blow.

The strategic importance of Sloviansk

Sloviansk was one of the main flashpoints of the war in the Donbas region in 2014, briefly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists before they were pushed back by Ukrainian forces in July of that year.

Its importance now lies mainly in the fact that it is surrounded on three sides by Russian-controlled cities: Izium to the north, Luhansk to the east, and Donetsk to the south, but lies further west in the Donbas region than the latter two towns, blocking Russia’s access routes to Ukrainian territory.

“Russian forces probably intend to cut off Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine and will need to take Slovyansk as their minimum step to do so,” the ISW said.

A successful Russian assault on the city would give Moscow the option of joining troops with those fighting in Rubizhne, northeast of Sloviansk, or moving them south toward Horlivka and Donetsk in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian fighters there. the group added.

But Russia appears to have met with multiple military failures during the first six weeks of the invasion, and its inability to capture cities further west, such as the capital Kyiv, has likely prompted its renewed focus on Donbas.

In this context, a new Russian defeat against the Ukrainian resistance could endanger even its new strategy in the east.

“If Russian forces are unable to take Slovyansk, Russian frontal assaults in Donbas are unlikely to independently break through Ukrainian defenses and then Russia’s campaign to capture the entirety of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces will likely fail.” the ISW said.

A humanitarian catastrophe looms

The reinforced Russian troops currently heading from Izium towards Sloviansk are made up of elements of the 1st Guards Tank Army previously stationed in the Kharkiv-Sumy area to the north, the ISW said on Tuesday.

They do not yet include units that have been withdrawn from the Kyiv region, the institute added. Furthermore, he said, the operation into Sloviansk “has continued on a small scale and made limited progress” so far this week.

But Russia could intensify its assault on the city when it has more units. The citizens of Sloviansk received an evacuation order on Monday, amid fears of a large-scale attack and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe in the city.

The catastrophe has already occurred in Izium, which has been under sustained Russian attack for weeks. On Monday, a senior US defense official told reporters that Russian forces “continue to carry out more than 200 sorties a day” and that “the majority of their airstrikes are focused on the Izium area.”

“Every day it gets worse,” Strelnyk told CNN of the humanitarian situation in Izium on Friday.

“There has been no pause in the bombing, which began weeks ago, by the Russians. Although Russia claims it will scale back military operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv provinces, Izium and the greater Kharkiv region will not be so lucky.” Strelnyk said.

“In the city, the dead are buried in the central park,” he told CNN. A geolocated video whose authenticity was verified by CNN showed corpses in the city’s central park.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said heavy fighting was taking place in the east of the country, with the regional military governor of the eastern Luhansk region urging civilians to evacuate some towns. Sloviansk is located in the north of the Donetsk border region.

But officials in both regions have spoken of their difficulties getting people out or getting help to arrive.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of attacking intended humanitarian corridors and bombing city dwellers as they flee.

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in the south, said on Tuesday that Russian troops had been blocking the delivery of humanitarian supplies and hampering the evacuation of civilians.

“The situation in the humanitarian corridors has not improved,” Fedorov said in televised remarks. “In the last two weeks, we have only managed to deliver two humanitarian shipments to Melitopol.”

— CNN’s Alex Stambaugh, Nathan Hodge, Yulia Kesaieva and Tim Lister contributed to this report.